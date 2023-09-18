20 Best Turkey Recipes To Whip Up This Fall

Most types of protein are year-round — you can enjoy them on any day, in any season, and for any occasion. If there's one type of protein, however, that tends to get a seasonal stamp, it would definitely be turkey. Sure, you might enjoy a turkey sandwich every now and then, but otherwise, most people are reaching for chicken when they seek out their poultry, and very few are whipping up a roast turkey on a Tuesday night. Come fall, and especially come Thanksgiving, turkey suddenly becomes the star of the show, making the protein a much more seasonal specialty than other types like chicken, beef, or lamb.

If you're the type of person who flocks to get the biggest bird and carefully researches to how cook it perfectly for Thanksgiving, then perhaps you'll want to get a little practice with other turkey recipes. Because, against popular belief, you can (and should) enjoy turkey all throughout fall, and even all throughout the year.

Also, there's more to turkey than roasting an entire bird — you can use ground turkey to make burgers, meatloaf, or chili; leftover, sliced turkey to make a tetrazzini, soup, or a pot pie; or you could even cook up whole turkey wings. Turkey tends to be underestimated when it comes to versatility, but these best turkey recipes prove that the popular holiday bird has quite a bit to offer.