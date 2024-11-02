6 Creamy Salad Dressings To Try On Your Baked Potato

It's hard to find a more perfect blank canvas for a meal than a baked potato. With soft, tender, neutrally-flavored insides and a slight chew from the rustic potato skin, a baked potato is a humble vehicle full of endless possibilities for flavors and textures. While we can provide you with tips for delicious baked potatoes and suggest plenty of unexpected toppings to level up your baked potato, it's really up to you to chose your own adventure with a splendid spud. The beauty of a baked potato is that, much like a fridge scrap salad or an everything soup, it gives you an opportunity to use up a few random ingredients sitting in your refrigerator, such as salad dressing.

It's likely that you have at least one of these many salad dressings already lying in wait in your fridge or pantry, longing to be put to good use. While most of these dressings featured here are dairy-based, fear not, as we have a dairy-free solution for a creamier salad dressing called tahini for those who don't consume dairy products or are looking for a creamy dairy alternative. First, set yourself up for flavor success by sprinkling your split-open baked potato with salt (and pepper, if you prefer) so the insides of the potato can absorb the seasoning before adding any toppings. Then, try these six creamy salad dressings to elevate your baked potato.