6 Creamy Salad Dressings To Try On Your Baked Potato
It's hard to find a more perfect blank canvas for a meal than a baked potato. With soft, tender, neutrally-flavored insides and a slight chew from the rustic potato skin, a baked potato is a humble vehicle full of endless possibilities for flavors and textures. While we can provide you with tips for delicious baked potatoes and suggest plenty of unexpected toppings to level up your baked potato, it's really up to you to chose your own adventure with a splendid spud. The beauty of a baked potato is that, much like a fridge scrap salad or an everything soup, it gives you an opportunity to use up a few random ingredients sitting in your refrigerator, such as salad dressing.
It's likely that you have at least one of these many salad dressings already lying in wait in your fridge or pantry, longing to be put to good use. While most of these dressings featured here are dairy-based, fear not, as we have a dairy-free solution for a creamier salad dressing called tahini for those who don't consume dairy products or are looking for a creamy dairy alternative. First, set yourself up for flavor success by sprinkling your split-open baked potato with salt (and pepper, if you prefer) so the insides of the potato can absorb the seasoning before adding any toppings. Then, try these six creamy salad dressings to elevate your baked potato.
Ranch
Ranch is the ultimate condiment. From raw vegetables to pizza to spicy chicken wings, it's hard to think of a savory food that ranch doesn't belong on. Ranch dressing is an extremely popular pairing for loaded potato skins, so why wouldn't the same apply to a baked potato? If a dusting of ranch seasoning takes roasted potatoes to a whole new level, imagine what full-on ranch dressing would do to a plain baked potato. Sour cream and chives — two classic toppings for a baked potato — aren't too far off from ranch dressing's main ingredients, so it makes total sense to slather your baked potato in the creamy classic.
Pull inspiration from this unique baked potato served at Wendy's in Puerto Rico by adding diced ham, or better yet, crispy bacon to the mix. You could melt shredded cheddar cheese on top of the cooked baked potato, or really lean into it and add shredded rotisserie chicken topped with melted cheddar onto the split potato, then top it with ranch once it's out of the oven. A few dashes of a vinegar-based hot sauce like Tabasco is another great pairing with ranch dressing if you're seeking a bit of heat with your baked potato.
Caesar
We strongly recommend using our favorite store-bought Caesar salad dressing that tastes just like homemade for your next baked potato endeavor if you want to save time rather than making the dressing from scratch. A Caesar-slathered baked potato would be excellent topped with crunchy croutons and big, thick shavings of parmesan cheese. You could turn that into an entire meal by adding shredded rotisserie chicken underneath the dressing. To do this, split the baked potato open and nestle in the chicken. If the chicken is cold, pop the chicken-covered potato back into the oven for a few moments to warm it up before adding the Caesar dressing and toppings.
Don't be afraid to take your Caesar baked potato to a whole other level with inspiration from these zesty Caesar salad-style potatoes, where you can turn your baked potato into a salad with the addition of some lettuce. Simply toss chopped romaine lettuce with a bit of Caesar dressing before adding it on top of the baked potato. Make sure to top it all off with a squeeze of lemon juice for brightness, and a few cracks of freshly ground black pepper just before serving, along with some fresh herbs like minced parsley for an herbaceous twist.
Blue cheese
While we love the funky baked potato topping of whipped blue cheese, a simple shortcut would be using blue cheese dressing instead. Whether you use a store-bought version or our favorite blue cheese dressing recipe, your baked potato experience will be elevated with the addition of this funky, fragrant, and cheesy dressing. Lean into the steakhouse vibe by serving your blue cheese dressing-topped baked potato alongside another steakhouse classic, a wedge salad. The crisp, light iceberg lettuce is a perfect contrast to the warm, starchy baked potato, and you can use the same blue cheese dressing for both.
You could even use the same toppings for the salad and the baked potato, so cut up an extra tomato for that potato and double down on the wedge salad experience. Although packed with plenty of flavor on its own, blue cheese pairs well with bacon for an extra salty, crunchy element. Since you're already baking the potato in the oven, you might as well use our crispy oven-baked bacon recipe so you don't have to deal with a mess on the stovetop. Let the bacon cool before chopping it up into bite-sized pieces or crumbling it with your hands. Top it all off with thinly sliced chives for a bit of an allium-flavored boost and some added freshness.
Thousand Island
You may be surprised to learn that the Thousand Islands are a real place, and that the namesake dressing originated there. While we can't book you a private jet to the aforementioned islands, we can tell you that Thousand Island dressing makes an unexpectedly wonderful topping for a baked potato. While store-bought will suffice, you can also easily whip up our homemade Thousand Island dressing recipe and adjust the ingredients to suit your liking, such as by adding finely chopped pickles for extra sourness and crunch, or more ketchup for some added sweetness.
Similar to those secret special sauces served at restaurants, which are stellar on a burger or for dipping fries into, Thousand Island dressing is not only rich and creamy, but also has a bit of texture thanks to the sweet pickle relish commonly found among the ingredients. The pink sauce gets it's slight tang and distinct coloring from the addition of ketchup, which is perfect because French fries and ketchup are a pairing made in heaven, and a baked potato isn't too far off from a French fry. You could also take inspiration from the deli classic Reuben sandwich and top your baked potato with chopped corned beef and coleslaw along with the Thousand Island dressing for a complete and hearty meal.
Honey mustard
There are lots of creative ways to use honey mustard, but putting it on a baked potato might be among the most unique. The sweetness of the honey and the tangy spiciness of the mustard are a perfect combo to breathe new life into a plain baked spud. With only four ingredients, it's so easy to make your own honey mustard dressing if you don't have any in your fridge. If you are planning to purchase some, however, take a look at our ranking of honey mustard brands before heading to the store.
For some fun, crunchy texture in your dressing, make a homemade honey mustard dressing with whole grain mustard and minced shallots. The shallots will give a slight crunch to the dressing, while the whole grain mustard seeds yield a satisfying "pop" when you chew them. If you're looking for extra heat, add crushed red pepper flakes to the mix, or drop them directly on top of the steaming baked potato. To make your honey mustard baked potato a complete meal, top it with a sliced sausage like bratwurst or even your favorite hot dog. Sprinkle chopped parsley on top for some added color and freshness.
Green goddess
Last but not least is an unexpected pairing for a baked potato: green goddess dressing. It's creamy, herbaceous, and flavorful, making it a perfect complement to a steamy, tender potato. We love making green goddess dressing with labneh, as it gives the dressing a bit of tang from the sourness of the yogurt. The beauty of green goddess dressing is that it's also a perfect way to use up any herbs that are aging in your vegetable drawer. You can even add some soft greens like arugula or spinach to the mix. Everything gets blended up together, so it's a great opportunity to clean out the refrigerator and pack in a lot of flavor, as well as sneak in some added nutrients with minimal effort.
Adding avocado makes for a creamier green goddess sauce, which is perfect for creating a more luxurious baked potato experience. Using avocado is also a particularly great way to make a dairy-free green goddess dressing, as well as to boost your intake of healthy fats. A green goddess baked potato would be lovely topped with crumbled goat cheese for a creamy vegetarian meal, along with minced dill and thinly sliced chives. Add some toasted pine nuts for even more texture to complete the dish.