The Dairy-Free Solution For A Creamier Salad Dressing

Vinaigrettes and other light dressings will do their job, but nothing can replace the mouthfeel of a ranch, Thousand Island, or another type of creamy salad dressing. They often get their flavor and consistency from dairy products, which may not be fit for all diets. If you're looking for a vegan alternative for your favorite homemade salad dressing, consider swapping in some tahini.

Tahini is a condiment derived from sesame seeds, so it has a ton of fattiness to it. Although, the flavor of it is much more neutral than other nut and seed butters, like ones made with peanuts or almonds, it will still mimic the same unctuous mouthfeel that you love. Start with a basic vinaigrette and add tahini from there. For one, you may consider swapping out the oil for tahini, since it will give your dressing a bit more heft without making it too rich. From there, you can play with different vinegars and acids to create a well-rounded flavor that the whole family will love.