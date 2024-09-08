The Dairy-Free Solution For A Creamier Salad Dressing
Vinaigrettes and other light dressings will do their job, but nothing can replace the mouthfeel of a ranch, Thousand Island, or another type of creamy salad dressing. They often get their flavor and consistency from dairy products, which may not be fit for all diets. If you're looking for a vegan alternative for your favorite homemade salad dressing, consider swapping in some tahini.
Tahini is a condiment derived from sesame seeds, so it has a ton of fattiness to it. Although, the flavor of it is much more neutral than other nut and seed butters, like ones made with peanuts or almonds, it will still mimic the same unctuous mouthfeel that you love. Start with a basic vinaigrette and add tahini from there. For one, you may consider swapping out the oil for tahini, since it will give your dressing a bit more heft without making it too rich. From there, you can play with different vinegars and acids to create a well-rounded flavor that the whole family will love.
Tahini to the rescue
Tahini salad dressing can be used for a multitude of different salads. Try a winter Greek salad with a tahini-infused salad dressing. The nuttiness of the sesame seed paste will complement the saltiness of the Kalamata olives and briny feta. You can also use it on a more basic everyday green salad. If you try to add a protein, like grilled chicken or fish, you'll see how magical the subtle flavor of the tahini can be in bringing out those savory notes.
Tahini can also easily make your Caesar dressing vegan. Just combine it with lemon juice, oil, Dijon mustard, and miso paste (for extra saltiness), and pour it over your greens. Once you master traditional salads, you can start using tahini in slightly more unconventional recipes. For one, you may try adding tahini to a basic pasta salad or soba noodle salad. It will add a creamy complement to your greens and starch, all without the dairy.