The Simple Ingredient Swap To Give Your Vegan Salad Dressing A Creamy Twist

Ranch, green goddess, and other creamy salad dressings have a desirable texture thanks to the addition of dairy products such as buttermilk, sour cream, and yogurt. So when it comes to making a creamy vegan salad dressing at home, achieving that desirably thick texture with plant-based alternatives can be challenging. Fortunately, there's a simple ingredient swap that gives your vegan salad dressing a creamy twist and it's probably already in your pantry: coconut milk.

Coconut milk is a versatile plant-based ingredient and we always keep cans of it in our pantry. With a subtle sweet flavor and being naturally rich and creamy, coconut milk adds a lot to the plate when you make it into a vegan salad dressing. Having fats, it can emulsify and thicken when whipped or shaken, making your salad dressing appetizingly smooth. Its flavor is also not overpowering, so it can let other ingredients, like lime juice, garlic, or cilantro, shine.

To help you get started with making this simple ingredient swap with coconut milk, we've ranked 15 canned coconut milk brands from worst to best. Once you have a can of coconut milk in hand, it's time to make a creamy, dreamy plant-based salad dressing. The possibilities are mouthwatering, exciting, and almost endless.