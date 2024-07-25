Whipped Blue Cheese Is The Funky Topping To Try On Your Baked Potato

Baked potatoes are delectable and comforting, easily serving as a side dish or a main course. Standard toppings like butter, sour cream, green onions, and bacon bits perfectly enhance their starchy goodness. But the popularity of potato bars shows just how many tasty additions can transform these otherwise bland vegetables. Your pick of toppings turns them into filling flavor bombs that are pretty much unbeatable. So why not get creative and try something new to accompany the classic starch? Whipped blue cheese is the funky topping your baked potato has been waiting for.

Like whipped feta, whipped blue cheese easily comes together by adding equal parts blue cheese and cream cheese to a food processor and pulsing until you reach your desired texture; add a little bit of milk if you'd like to loosen it a bit. It's flavorful enough on its own, but you can also add a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, a bit of garlic, or even a sprinkle of fresh herbs. The pungent blue cheese adds an unexpected twist, while the cream cheese mellows its intensity, creating a balanced, creamy spread that pairs perfectly with the mild, fluffy potato. Additionally, the tangy boost complements a variety of other toppings, from typical toppings like green onions and bacon to fancier additions like roasted garlic or caramelized onions.