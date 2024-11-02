The 5 Best Fruits To Pair With Tomatoes For A Sweet Twist
Aa one of several fruits that are commonly mislabeled as vegetables, the humble tomato toes the line of demarcation as it meets the botanical criteria to be a fruit, yet is considered a vegetable by nutritionists. There are many different types of tomatoes, each of which can vary between taste and texture with multiple applications in different dishes. Among the best tasty tomato recipes, you might consider pairing this fresh produce up with other fruits for the perfect mixture of sweet and savory flavors.
Whether eaten as a snack, blended into a condiment, or even crafted into a dessert, there are lots of possibilities for pairing tomatoes along with other fruits like strawberries, melons, peaches, bananas, and pineapples. You can always change up your favorite classic dishes by playing around with textures and flavors, all of which is made simple and effective with the ideal fruit and tomato pairings. It's truly a matter of being willing to get creative in the kitchen.
Strawberries
There are a great deal of strawberry dessert recipes to choose from, but did you know you can add an extra layer of rich flavor by mixing tomatoes and strawberries together? There are plenty of recipes including –- but by no means limited to -– desserts that you can make using both tomatoes and strawberries. For example, if you're planning to swap out your usual fruit smoothie for a creamy strawberry soup, go a step further and riff on a typical tomato gazpacho with a bowl of chilled strawberry and tomato soup. You can even make fire-roasted fruit kabobs using strawberries and tomatoes with crumbles of fresh feta cheese on top.
With regard to desserts, the possibilities are practically endless. Try a savory twist on cheesecake by topping a basic slice with a strawberry and tomato sauce. You can also make galettes or mini tarts using a mix of your favorite strawberries and tomatoes. Knowing that basil pairs well with both strawberries and tomatoes, you can grab a bottle of Alessi Balsamic Vinegar Reduction from Amazon to drizzle on top of everything for an unforgettable snack.
Melons
Melons go well with tomatoes because of both the similarities and variations in taste and texture. A watermelon and tomato gazpacho is a delightful combination, soup-wise. Both honeydew and cantaloupe are great with tomatoes because they have a similarly meaty texture. Keeping on the chill side, the simplest application for this fruit pairing is chopping up tomatoes — or using whole grape or cherry tomatoes — alongside chunks of your favorite melons for a delicious appetizer or entree salad, depending on the other additions you make.
Heirloom tomatoes can be a great addition to a tomato and melon salad. Of course, there are many different types of melons you can use for a most refreshing mixture, which can be tossed in a light vinaigrette or a homemade honey-lime dressing recipe. You can also add a chunk of burrata cheese or prosciutto to make a more protein-rich entree. This definitely leans more into a refreshing flavor profile, which is especially ideal for the summertime, but delicious all year round.
Peaches
It's widely recognized that tomatoes and stone fruits are a match made in Bloody Mary heaven, so combining peaches with tomatoes isn't much of a stretch, drink-wise. In fact, mixing peach and tomato juices together is as simple as grabbing a container of your favorite peach and tomato juices to create a perfectly refreshing nonalcoholic concoction. With that said, there's so much more you can do with peaches and tomatoes beyond the realm of beverages.
Rather than swapping tomatoes for peaches in your caprese salad, try including slices of both with your favorite fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic dressing. But don't stop there! Tomatoes and peaches are the ultimate duo for end-of-summer treats and you should take full advantage of this. Whether you're preparing a fresh salad, a sweet and savory dessert, or making a delicious jar of jam, the mix of tomatoes and peaches is a winner every time.
Bananas
It might seem like an odd mix to pair up bananas with tomatoes, but it isn't as far-fetched as you might think. In fact, this duo actually makes up a popular Filipino condiment, banana ketchup. The combination of sweet and savory flavors is a staple of Filipino style spaghetti as well as Filipino barbecue chicken, and much more. What's more, bananas and tomatoes have a similar texture, which bodes well for making sauces, soups, stews, and more. With some creative seasoning and a willingness to learn more about cuisines outside of your immediate sphere of knowledge, you can get a lot out of bananas and tomatoes together.
For example, try a unique take on curry by adding bananas and tomatoes into the mix. You can also prepare bananas and tomatoes into a South African chutney called a sambal. Think about the flavors of a ripe banana versus those of a green banana and how this taste and texture can pair with your favorite type of tomatoes. Consider also the added nutrients in a refreshing smoothie containing both bananas and tomatoes. Albeit non-traditional by American culinary expectations, bananas and tomatoes are nonetheless an a-peel-ing pair.
Pineapples
Give your tomatoes an acidic accompaniment that will match their energy with a hint –- or more! -– of pineapple. Both fruits having similar levels of acidity, it's important to be mindful and sparing with these two powerhouses, particularly if you have acid reflux issues. With that said, there are a variety of simple preparations for tomatoes and pineapples to accompany a number of fun meals. For example, you can use crushed pineapples and pineapple juice as an addition to a rich salsa for a tangy and spicy topping on poke nachos or tostadas. If you're preparing a classic ceviche recipe, this would also be a great side.
Further, give the Vietnamese sweet and sour soup called Canh chua a try for a flavorful bowl of comfort and warmth in every bite. This is especially great during the chillier seasons and a step beyond a typical pho. And speaking of chilly weather, making and jarring a batch of tomato and pineapple jam makes a wonderful holiday gift, particularly if accompanied by a loaf of fresh-baked bread. There's really no limit to your creative options when putting tomatoes and pineapples together.