Filipino fare rarely shares the same popularity in Western food circles as Thai or Chinese dishes, but it does have one thing the others don't: Filipino barbecue chicken. It's incomparable in several ways, not the least being its two defining ingredients, soda and banana ketchup. When combined, the dynamic duo of thick and thin, smooth and tangy components creates a flavor profile like no other. In fact, it's so unique you'll be going out of your way to find the most unusual of the two.

That would be the banana ketchup, sometimes referred to as banana sauce. Though standard American-style ketchup will do in a pinch, it won't be the same — so resolve to procure this condiment online or in an Asian-style grocery store. Per the name, it's made with mashed ripe bananas, an innovation reportedly springing from a shortage of tomatoes almost 100 years ago. But the taste is far from mellow as you might imagine; it's slightly sweet but quite tangy, due to the presence of apple cider vinegar and cayenne pepper.

The second crucial ingredient in Filipino barbecue chicken is carbonated drinking soda. It's important to use the right kind, namely a lemon-lime flavored soda with a citrus-forward flavor. It creates a zippy zing to the chicken while also tenderizing it for melt-in-your-mouth texture. Any number of popular lemon lime sodas will do the trick, including Sprite, Twist Up, Starry, 7-Up, Green River, or other upscale versions.