The 2-Ingredient Combo That Sets Filipino Barbecue Chicken Apart From The Crowd
Filipino fare rarely shares the same popularity in Western food circles as Thai or Chinese dishes, but it does have one thing the others don't: Filipino barbecue chicken. It's incomparable in several ways, not the least being its two defining ingredients, soda and banana ketchup. When combined, the dynamic duo of thick and thin, smooth and tangy components creates a flavor profile like no other. In fact, it's so unique you'll be going out of your way to find the most unusual of the two.
That would be the banana ketchup, sometimes referred to as banana sauce. Though standard American-style ketchup will do in a pinch, it won't be the same — so resolve to procure this condiment online or in an Asian-style grocery store. Per the name, it's made with mashed ripe bananas, an innovation reportedly springing from a shortage of tomatoes almost 100 years ago. But the taste is far from mellow as you might imagine; it's slightly sweet but quite tangy, due to the presence of apple cider vinegar and cayenne pepper.
The second crucial ingredient in Filipino barbecue chicken is carbonated drinking soda. It's important to use the right kind, namely a lemon-lime flavored soda with a citrus-forward flavor. It creates a zippy zing to the chicken while also tenderizing it for melt-in-your-mouth texture. Any number of popular lemon lime sodas will do the trick, including Sprite, Twist Up, Starry, 7-Up, Green River, or other upscale versions.
How to make Filipino barbecue chicken
To make authentic Filipino barbecue chicken, start with the traditional base of banana sauce and soda, making a marinade out of those two ingredients. Then you can add flavor with traditional oyster and soy sauces for umami flavor, plus your choice of extras to taste, such as powdered ginger, salt, black pepper, and apple cider vinegar. Experiment to find your groove; try other compatible components like minced garlic, lemon juice, brown sugar, or whatever adds to the original vibe without significantly altering it.
This sauce serves as both an overnight marinade and for basting the chicken while baking. When it's almost done, thicken some of the remaining marinade on the stovetop for a tangy sweet glaze. That's where you'll get the telltale visual appeal of this dish; all it takes is a few brush strokes of the glaze and a few minutes under the broiler.
Using an indoor cooking method with your oven keeps this a year-round recipe, but it's certainly possible to move things outdoors to the grill. You'll get the added impact of smoky, charred texture and taste. Serve this Southeast Asian-style barbecue chicken as you would any other barbecue meal — or expand on the Philippines theme with side dishes such as garlic rice, pancit bihon stir-fried noodles, or crispy lumpia vegetable rolls.