Apple Cider Vinegar Is The Key To More Flavorful Homemade Ketchup

It's so easy to grab a bottle of ketchup from supermarket shelves, ensuring instant accessibility when needed. The pre-made kind is relatively affordable, shelf-stable, and long-lasting in the fridge after opening. As for the taste, we all have our favorite versions, whether mainstream commercial brands or small-batch offerings from regional entrepreneurs. All that is fine and good, but making your own ketchup at home takes things to a whole new level — especially because you can customize per taste.

With fresh ingredients and an adventurous spirit, anyone can make homemade ketchup that marches to a different drummer. Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn created a simple homemade ketchup recipe, noting that making hand-crafted sauces and condiments yourself "gives you fancy restaurant vibes, and takes your meal up a notch on the flavor scale." Fortunately, one of the most intriguing ways to get that flavor boost is also the easiest. It's all about the vinegar.

Though most ketchup products already employ vinegar for a touch of tangy zest, it's typically the standard distilled white version. A simple swap-in for apple cider vinegar instantly transforms your condiment, in more ways than one. Lingering fruity flavors from the apples add subtle crisp sweetness to homemade ketchup, which is reason enough to buy that bottle of apple cider vinegar. But you'll also get some unexpected benefits from the fermentation process.