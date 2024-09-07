Swap Out Your Usual Fruit Smoothie For Creamy Strawberry Soup
Stuck in a smoothie rut? It could be time to introduce a medley of leafy greens or additions like vanilla extract or warm spices into your recipe. An even better idea, however, is to trade in the basic berry concoction for something slightly different, yet equally as creamy. Enter, strawberry soup. Far from savory, strawberry soup is sweet and silky, and will make a fruit soup believer out of you.
Strawberry soup is one of the many fruit soups regularly enjoyed around the world. Like a chilled fruit gazpacho, the rose-colored soup is quite thin, making it texturally different from thick and frosty smoothies. Despite this difference, strawberry soup contains several of the same ingredients found in berry-forward smoothies. While strawberry soup blends berries with velvety yogurt and fruit juice, smoothies often build onto this base with bulkier add-ins like oats or nut butters. That said, because they both share a fresh and fruity profile, the soup makes an effortless substitute for a smoothie. In fact, the most devout smoothie lover might end up preferring strawberry soup's especially luscious consistency.
Luckily, making strawberry soup is just as easy (if not, easier) as making a berry-laden smoothie. It's also quick to whip up and requires just a handful of ingredients — not to mention that it can be customized in any way you desire. In essence, there's no reason why you shouldn't switch up your smoothie routine and blitz together a dreamy strawberry soup, instead.
Make a strawberry soup that's tailored to your taste
A simple strawberry soup is capable of delighting taste buds with its delicate balance of fruity sweetness, decadent dairy, and a hint of acidity. But, the recipe also lends itself perfectly to modification. For example, any flavored yogurt from cherry to peach to raspberry can be used. Even Greek yogurt can be stirred in for a thicker and tangier outcome. Likewise, various juices can be poured into strawberry soup — add dimension with grape juice, boost sweetness with pear nectar, or impart zing with orange juice.
Strawberry soup can be further enhanced with an extra ingredient or two. Drawing inspiration from your favorite smoothie recipes, increase textural diversity with diced banana or mango puree. Alternatively, amplify flavor with the leaves of cooling mint, herbaceous basil, or floral lavender. You can even create depth with a crack of black pepper or grated citrus zest. Of course, you shouldn't forget about the garnishes either.
When it comes to strawberry soup, a dollop of whipped cream and fresh berries is a great option. Conversely, a swirl of coconut cream or a drizzle of balsamic glaze can provide a nice contrast against the rosy soup. Anything from chocolate curls to edible flowers to caramelized fruit can also prove successful. You can even serve the pink soup with a few sugary dumplings or a side of lemon loaf. Regardless of whether the recipe is kept simple or fancified, strawberry soup is worth trying.