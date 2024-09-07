Swap Out Your Usual Fruit Smoothie For Creamy Strawberry Soup

Stuck in a smoothie rut? It could be time to introduce a medley of leafy greens or additions like vanilla extract or warm spices into your recipe. An even better idea, however, is to trade in the basic berry concoction for something slightly different, yet equally as creamy. Enter, strawberry soup. Far from savory, strawberry soup is sweet and silky, and will make a fruit soup believer out of you.

Strawberry soup is one of the many fruit soups regularly enjoyed around the world. Like a chilled fruit gazpacho, the rose-colored soup is quite thin, making it texturally different from thick and frosty smoothies. Despite this difference, strawberry soup contains several of the same ingredients found in berry-forward smoothies. While strawberry soup blends berries with velvety yogurt and fruit juice, smoothies often build onto this base with bulkier add-ins like oats or nut butters. That said, because they both share a fresh and fruity profile, the soup makes an effortless substitute for a smoothie. In fact, the most devout smoothie lover might end up preferring strawberry soup's especially luscious consistency.

Luckily, making strawberry soup is just as easy (if not, easier) as making a berry-laden smoothie. It's also quick to whip up and requires just a handful of ingredients — not to mention that it can be customized in any way you desire. In essence, there's no reason why you shouldn't switch up your smoothie routine and blitz together a dreamy strawberry soup, instead.