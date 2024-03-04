12 Fruity Soups From Around The World
When most people think of soup, they picture a soul-warming bowl of broth with savory meats and vegetables, a smooth and creamy potato or cheese soup, or maybe even a chilled gazpacho. But very few minds go straight to fruity, sweet, or syrupy flavors and textures, though fruit-based soups are more common than one might think.
While it may sound odd to some, there are countless fruity soups from around the world, and each is unique and delicious. Whether served hot or cold, sweet or tangy, or for dessert or as a full meal, fruit soup is a staple in a wide variety of cuisines. From sweet and thick Finnish blueberry soup to Iran's flavorful pomegranate-and-meatball-based āsh-e anār, there is a fruit soup for every palate. Some fruity soups are a seasonal delicacy, some are healing, others are proudly passed down through generations — and all are worth a try. So, let's dive into the world of fruit soups, where flavor and vibrancy are in abundance!
Finnish blueberry soup
At first glance, this dish looks more like a dessert than a soup. Between its vibrant, purple color and sweet aroma, you'd never guess that mustikkakeitto — or blueberry soup — is actually a go-to Finnish breakfast, and is often considered a healthy, even healing, recipe. In Finland, this soup is typically prepared using bilberries. But, because this relative of the blueberry is harder to find in the U.S., pretty much any of the types of blueberries, fresh or frozen, can be a great substitute for this soup.
While the base recipe for mustikkakeitto is quite simple — heating water, blueberries, sugar, and potato flour or cornstarch until a thick, syrupy compote forms — there are plenty of variations to work with. Mustikkakeitto can be served either hot or cold, and lemon zest and cinnamon are common additives, though you can use any herbs, spices, or flavorings that you desire. Many people also like to enjoy their blueberry soup with a dollop of whipped cream or yogurt for some added creaminess.
But blueberry soup is more than just a tasty meal. Wild blueberries grow in abundance throughout Finland, and it is common for families to spend time foraging for these flavorful superfood fruits during the harvest season each year. Not only do blueberries hold a great deal of cultural significance in the country, but they are also chock-full of vitamins and antioxidants, making blueberries — and, in turn, blueberry soup — a widely used remedy for what ails you.
Spanish watermelon gazpacho
If you've never had gazpacho on a hot summer day, you're really missing out. This refreshing cold soup is a popular Spanish dish made by blending uncooked tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, onions, garlic, and olive oil, and topping the mixture with extra veggies and croutons or chunks of day-old bread. And while there are countless versions of this traditional Spanish soup, including white and green, one of the latest variations that is increasing in popularity is a fruity watermelon gazpacho — which should come as no surprise, considering the abundance of watermelon in Spain.
This sweet and savory soup is the perfect combination of cool and tangy. The watermelon is incorporated into the gazpacho by blending it alongside the tomatoes, and also by serving as a fruity, crunchy topping in lieu of dried bread. But the fun doesn't have to stop there. Some recipes involve the addition of other flavorful elements to help marry the flavors of the tomato and watermelon, like tequila, basil, mint, or lime juice. However you like it, this refreshing watermelon gazpacho is arguably one of the best warm-weather appetizers going.
Georgia chilled peach soup
Proud residents of the Peach State have a way of incorporating this sweet, juicy fruit into every recipe they can. So, it should come as no surprise that Georgia is known for a chilled peach soup that is so bursting with flavor you'll want to sip on it all day long. In fact, this soup is versatile enough to be served as an appetizer, side dish, or even a refreshing dessert.
There are, of course, different versions of this soup, but the base recipe involves blending a mixture of peaches, plain yogurt, lemon, and extracts together until smooth, then refrigerating the soup until it is cold and ready to serve. Herbs, spices, and other flavorings are often used to liven up a peach soup, such as vanilla, cardamom, basil, pepper, almond, mint, and cinnamon. A touch of honey is another great way to add some extra sweetness to the soup, while white wine or peach schnapps are also added to some versions to incorporate more complexity and flavor.
Hungarian cold fruit soup
In Hungary, fruit soups are a delicacy — and the Hungarians do it well. Gyümölcsleves, a cold fruit soup that is made using whatever fruits are in season at the time (including cherries, peaches, plums, berries, or apples), is a tart and subtly sweet soup that is either served as a starter to a meal or as a digestive following a heavy, meaty dinner. It is easy to make, involving simmering your choice of fruit, a bit of sugar, cinnamon, milk, and a thickening agent, until the mixture is smooth. Then, it is simply chilled and served with a garnish of your choice.
Hideg meggyleves, or cold sour cherry soup, is by far one of the most popular variations of this dish, and is a summer staple in Hungarian cuisine. Hungary is one of the top suppliers of sour cherries in the EU, and these small yet bold fruits are often found growing in the backyard gardens of many Hungarians. By using fresh sour cherries as the fruit base, the result is a delightfully tart and sweet soup with the perfect balance of spices. While sour cherry soup is often served cold, many Hungarians also enjoy their fruit soup hot, which may sound odd to some, but the result is an incredibly flavorful and satisfying dish that can be served year-round.
Chinese pear and snow fungus soup
It wouldn't be a true list of fruity soups from around the world without Chinese pear and snow fungus soup, which is a type of Cantonese tong sui. This dessert soup is made by boiling Asian pears, dried dates, and pre-soaked snow fungus in water until the ingredients are soft and tender, then sweetening the mixture with goji berries and a bit of rock sugar to your taste. The result is a deliciously sweet and sticky soup that will warm you from head to toe.
Because one of the star ingredients of this dish, snow fungus, is a bit on the expensive side, this soup is often reserved for special occasions like Chinese New Year. But this natural tree fungus is more than just a tasty filler. In Chinese medicine, snow fungus is known for its beneficial properties, making this a go-to soup for curing a dry cough, boosting heart health, or hydrating skin. This soup is also sought after because snow fungus is believed to have rejuvenating cosmetic benefits.
Armenian apricot soup
If you're looking for a vibrant, satisfying soup with a truly distinctive flavor, look no further than Armenian tsirani vosp apur — or red lentil and apricot soup. This thick, bright orange, and easy-to-prepare dish is traditionally eaten in and around the capital city of Yerevan, and is as common in the region as vegetable soup is in the United States. After all, Armenia is considered as a place of heritage for the apricot, having been grown in the region since ancient times, and the fruit has much historical and cultural significance in the country. The apricot is the national fruit of Armenia, and is found in many regional recipes.
Known for its earthy, tangy flavor, tsirani vosp apur is prepared by heating carrots and onions in a pot until tender, then seasoning these vegetables with cumin and coriander. Next you can add lentils, fresh or dried apricots (depending on availability), and sometimes tomatoes and vegetable stock. The mixture is then pureed into a smooth soup and served hot, often with a side of crusty bread. A bit of sourness can also be added to this soup with a splash of lemon juice or a drizzle of pomegranate syrup, depending on your taste.
Cambodian sour soup
If you're up for a unique and tantalizing soup, Cambodian samlor machu trey — also called sour soup — certainly won't disappoint. Sour soup is a common meal in Cambodia, and is an incredibly customizable dish with a wildly complex flavor profile. A combination of sweet pineapple, tart tamarind, fragrant lemongrass, spicy chilies, fish, fish sauce, and sugar, this fruit-flavored soup is anything but dull.
Often served with jasmine rice and garnished with herbs like basil and coriander, this soup can easily be tailored to your specific tastes. Many native Cambodians prefer to adjust the ingredients to their liking, making the soup different in every household, and even from meal to meal. Regardless of exactly how you choose to balance the flavors, the end result is true to its name. Sweet, sour, and bursting with flavor, this soup makes an excellent starter or meal of its own. What's not to love?
Thai coconut soup
If you know anything about Thai food, you know that coconut is a common theme. In Thailand, everything from the bark and husks of the coconut tree to the meat, milk, and water of the fruit has played a significant role in the country's traditions and cuisine for thousands of years. And, of course, that includes a hearty coconut soup.
Thai coconut soup — or more specifically, tom kha gai — is a creamy, flavorful dish with a distinct, savory heat that is downright addictive. While it is a popular take-out meal in the U.S., this tasty comfort food is often shared as a home-cooked meal with family and friends in Thailand. Simple to make, this coconut soup can be cooked in a single pot by sautéing onions, ginger, and mushrooms, then adding chicken broth and chilies and bringing the mixture to a boil. From there, coconut milk, chicken, fish sauce, and red curry paste are added, and a bit of lime juice provides some acidity to the soup. It is often served with jasmine rice and topped with a bit of fresh cilantro to round out the meal. Trust us, one bowl of this soup just won't be enough!
Latin American avocado soup
It's a well-known fact that avocado is a staple ingredient in many Latin American recipes, and it's no wonder why. This incredibly smooth and creamy fruit's mild flavor makes a fantastic canvas for a wide variety of both sweet and savory dishes, including — you guessed it — avocado soup. Although we don't know for sure where the recipe for avocado soup originates, it is popular in many Latin American countries, including Mexico, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, thanks to its healthy, filling attributes.
Cool and refreshing, this soup falls somewhere between guacamole and gazpacho, although it is occasionally served warm as well. It is made with avocado, cream, lime juice, onion, seasonings, and chicken stock, and blended until a thick, velvety, bright green soup forms. It can be served right away for a super quick meal, or it can be chilled for a few hours until it is nice and cold. Garnish with a bit of cilantro, diced tomatoes, sour cream, or tortilla strips, and you've got a delicious, beautiful soup with very little effort.
Persian pomegranate soup
A precious commodity in Iran, pomegranates have long been an important part of Persian culture, traditions, and cuisine. The ruby red fruit is even regarded as a symbol of fertility and blessings, and often plays an important role in celebrations and ceremonies in the region. Equally as important to the Iranian way of life is āsh, which is a thick, hearty soup. So, naturally, āsh-e anār, or pomegranate soup, is a popular dish in the region.
This unique Iranian specialty is made up of a broth and split pea base seasoned with warming spices like turmeric and cumin, while pomegranate molasses brings a tart and fruity element to the soup. Meatballs are also usually included in the meal, and are often made out of beef or lamb seasoned with mint, cilantro, and other herbs. Pomegranate soup can easily be converted into a vegan meal by eliminating the meatballs and increasing the amount of split peas in the recipe without changing its character too much. And, of course, āsh-e anār is garnished with a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds to round it all out. Serve with a dollop of plain yogurt and some warm bread, and you've got a hearty, colorful soup that'll have you serving up seconds.
Scandinavian fruit soup
Fruit soup is a sweet and sticky soup that is common in many Scandinavian countries. It is known by different names depending on the region, including fruktsuppe in Norway, fruktsoppa in Sweden, and sødsuppe in Denmark. Many of these Nordic countries share similar culinary and cultural traditions, and they are all known for experiencing frigid climates during much of the year. Despite these cold temperatures, however, each of these countries has managed to cultivate its own version of a vibrant and flavorful dried-fruit soup.
Served either hot or cold, depending on the season, this soup is made by mixing a variety of dried fruits — such as prunes, apricots, apples, and peaches — and simmering them in water and grape juice with cinnamon, sugar, and tapioca for added thickness. The result is a chewy, sweet, compote-like soup that is often served for dessert or as a nutritious, fiber- and vitamin-rich breakfast thanks to the selection of dried fruits. Although this popular soup is enjoyed year-round with or without a special occasion to celebrate, it does typically appear during holidays or as a gift for new mothers in Scandinavian countries. It might not look like much, but this tasty soup is a Nordic staple for a reason!
Slavic kissel
Perhaps one of the most versatile fruit soups in existence, kissel is a Slavic dessert soup that is popular throughout many Eastern European countries. While it may look like a thin pudding, kissel, which means "sour," is anything but ordinary. Made with sweet or tart fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, cranberries, or gooseberries, this colorful soup is absolutely bursting with flavor. Although it is commonly served as a dessert soup, kissel can also be enjoyed as a beverage or as a syrup topping for other dishes, depending on its thickness.
While the exact method for preparing kissel varies from country to country, it is always made using a type of fruit juice and starch. Essentially, the fruit juice is simmered into a light syrup and is then combined with corn or potato starch and water until it reaches the desired thickness. It can then be served hot or cold, either as a strained liquid or with pieces of fruit left in for added texture.
While it is typically enjoyed as a dessert, kissel is also considered a health tonic in certain regions and is thought to aid in digestion, fight infections, and help relieve symptoms of the common cold depending on the type of fruit used. Cranberry kissel, in particular, is also traditionally enjoyed on Christmas Eve in Lithuania, where the holiday simply wouldn't be the same without a bowl of this fruity soup.