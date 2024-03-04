12 Fruity Soups From Around The World

At first glance, this dish looks more like a dessert than a soup. Between its vibrant, purple color and sweet aroma, you'd never guess that mustikkakeitto — or blueberry soup — is actually a go-to Finnish breakfast, and is often considered a healthy, even healing, recipe. In Finland, this soup is typically prepared using bilberries. But, because this relative of the blueberry is harder to find in the U.S., pretty much any of the types of blueberries, fresh or frozen, can be a great substitute for this soup.

While the base recipe for mustikkakeitto is quite simple — heating water, blueberries, sugar, and potato flour or cornstarch until a thick, syrupy compote forms — there are plenty of variations to work with. Mustikkakeitto can be served either hot or cold, and lemon zest and cinnamon are common additives, though you can use any herbs, spices, or flavorings that you desire. Many people also like to enjoy their blueberry soup with a dollop of whipped cream or yogurt for some added creaminess.

But blueberry soup is more than just a tasty meal. Wild blueberries grow in abundance throughout Finland, and it is common for families to spend time foraging for these flavorful superfood fruits during the harvest season each year. Not only do blueberries hold a great deal of cultural significance in the country, but they are also chock-full of vitamins and antioxidants, making blueberries — and, in turn, blueberry soup — a widely used remedy for what ails you.