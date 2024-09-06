Peaches Are The Sweeter Substitute For Tomatoes In Caprese Salads

Sometimes the simplest dishes using high-quality ingredients turn out to be the most impressive and memorable. Imagine slicing into a late-summer peach: juice dripping down your fingers as you transfer it to the plate; topping it with a thick, milky slice of fresh mozzarella; showering it in fresh basil leaves, peppery extra-virgin olive oil, and chunky flakes of salt. There are many ways to use up fresh, ripe peaches, but as someone who cannot eat raw tomatoes, one of my absolute favorite tricks is to substitute peaches for tomatoes in caprese salads. Peaches make an amazing swap in this beloved Italian dish because their soft flesh has a similar texture to a juicy, ripe tomato; but peaches offer a sweeter take on the classic.

When selecting peaches, late summer is peak stone fruit season. So July through September are the best months for making this dish, depending on where you live and what's available. Check your local farmers market for the best selection, and look for peaches that have a slight give when you squeeze them gently — but they shouldn't be too mushy. The peaches should also give off a sweet smell, so avoid those with no aroma as they are likely underripe or tasteless. To get started, wash and dry the peaches, then use a paring knife to slice each one in half all the way around the pit, following the groove at the top of the peach. Discard the center pit, and slice into wedges.