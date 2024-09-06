Peaches Are The Sweeter Substitute For Tomatoes In Caprese Salads
Sometimes the simplest dishes using high-quality ingredients turn out to be the most impressive and memorable. Imagine slicing into a late-summer peach: juice dripping down your fingers as you transfer it to the plate; topping it with a thick, milky slice of fresh mozzarella; showering it in fresh basil leaves, peppery extra-virgin olive oil, and chunky flakes of salt. There are many ways to use up fresh, ripe peaches, but as someone who cannot eat raw tomatoes, one of my absolute favorite tricks is to substitute peaches for tomatoes in caprese salads. Peaches make an amazing swap in this beloved Italian dish because their soft flesh has a similar texture to a juicy, ripe tomato; but peaches offer a sweeter take on the classic.
When selecting peaches, late summer is peak stone fruit season. So July through September are the best months for making this dish, depending on where you live and what's available. Check your local farmers market for the best selection, and look for peaches that have a slight give when you squeeze them gently — but they shouldn't be too mushy. The peaches should also give off a sweet smell, so avoid those with no aroma as they are likely underripe or tasteless. To get started, wash and dry the peaches, then use a paring knife to slice each one in half all the way around the pit, following the groove at the top of the peach. Discard the center pit, and slice into wedges.
How to use peaches in caprese salads
If you're still itching for that tomatoey goodness, you could always use both, as tomatoes and peaches are the ultimate duo for end-of-summer treats. For even more variations on the perfect caprese salad, you could swap mozzarella for fresh burrata or stracciatella cheese. That's if you don't mind a deconstructed version, as both cheeses are looser and don't cut into firm slices, making them deliciously messier options. Make sure to sprinkle either cheese with plenty of salt as they are usually made without salt and require seasoning to bring out their best flavors.
For a heartier version of a peach caprese salad, add thinly-sliced prosciutto in between the layers of fruit and cheese. If you already have a grill going, throw the peaches directly onto the grates for a charred, smokey boost of flavor. For a tangy, tart twist, add a drizzle of aged balsamic vinegar. If you're seeking a bit more contrast in textures, you could sprinkle chia or sesame seeds on top, or even pine nuts for a luxuriously nutty crunch. Alternatively, for a contrast to the sweetness, a sprinkling of Calabrian chili flakes or a drizzle of hot honey or spicy olive oil is the perfect way to turn up the heat. No matter which direction your peach caprese salad takes, it will be a sweet departure from the classically tomato-based dish.