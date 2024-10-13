The Sweet Flavor To Combine With Tomato Juice For The Most Refreshing Drink
Tomato juice never fails to be a delightful beverage that's enjoyable just about any time of day or year. A standard mixer among several of the best brunch cocktails including the tried and true bloody mary and its relative from the North, Canada's bloody caesar, tomato juice is as versatile as it is refreshing. Given that tomatoes and stone fruits are a match made in bloody mary heaven, it should come as no surprise that combining peach and tomato juice just makes sense. What's more, this doesn't even have to involve spirits if you prefer a nonalcoholic drink.
There are myriad possibilities when it comes to mixing your favorite tomato juice brand with a generous helping of sweet peaches. For a truly next-level refreshment, look no further than your favorite Kern's Peach Nectar to combine with your preferred tomato juice. This in itself is a delicious prospect, which can be made even better when poured over ice cubes made from frozen canned tomato juice or with any number of clever garnish additions such as an orange peel or cornichon on a toothpick. Whether a cocktail or a mocktail, your tomato peach juice drink is sure to impress.
Tips for the best peach and tomato drink
When mixing up a batch of tomato-peach juice, it's important to consider your ideal flavor ratio. If you'd prefer to go more sweet, add more peach juice, and vice versa with tomato juice if savory flavors are more suited to your taste preferences. By nature of the ingredients, the drink is already relatively acidic. As such, you may want to avoid additions of lemon juice or other acid-heavy ingredients which might overpower the overall taste and mouthfeel.
That said, spices are a wonderful addition to emphasize both the sweet and savory flavors in your drink. For example, stirring in freshly cracked black pepper or dried herbs such as sage, basil, and oregano will definitely lean more savory while still complementing both the tomato and peach content in your drink.
For a sweeter finish, you can add a sugar rim to your glass or even stir a splash of grenadine like Rose's Grenadine Syrup into your drink. Vodka is an ideal spirit to add for a savory bloody mary-inspired feel, but you can also try rum or tequila for a sweeter potable version. Remember to drink responsibly and share!