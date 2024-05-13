Freeze Canned Tomato Juice Into Cubes For Even Better Bloody Marys

Canned tomato juice is good for more than just the drinkable part of a Bloody Mary. Put that pantry staple to good use and turn it into Bloody Mary ice cubes. Your brunch guests will thank you (and you'll be a hosting star, honestly). To do it, simply grab an ice cube tray, pour in the canned tomato juice, and slam it in the freezer for flavorful ice cubes for chilling your Bloody Marys without over-diluting 'em.

Avoiding over-dilution keeps your cocktail's body thick and luscious — which can be especially helpful in retaining the bold tomato flavor necessary for showcasing flavorful garnishes like kimchi or even fried chicken skewers. No one wants to sip a watery chilled tomato broth loaded with toppings. If you're a garnish-gourmand, it's gotta be milkshake thick here. Those flavorful tomato juice cubes can make a world of difference during pool parties and potlucks on hot summer days when you've whipped up a large batch of Bloody Marys but need to chill individual cupfuls after pouring 'em from the increasingly tepid central drink cooler. Alternatively, if you prefer a little dilution as you slow-sip on a languid Saturday morning, you could chill your drink with one frozen tomato juice ice cube and one regular water ice cube (This tip also works with bitters and dirty martinis, by the way).