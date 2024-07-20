Tomatoes And Stone Fruits Are A Match Made In Bloody Mary Heaven

A time-tested beloved brunch beverage, the origins of the Bloody Mary are still a hot — and spicy — topic of debate. At its core, the combination of tomato juice or Bloody Mary mix with a shot of vodka is a solid drink of choice for anyone looking to incorporate a little nutritional value into their cocktail consumption. Contrary to common presumption, tomatoes are, in fact, a fruit albeit thought of as a vegetable by nutritionists. Though this may seem confusing, it opens up the many possibilities to mix up tomatoes alongside a bevy of fruits to concoct the best bespoke Bloody Mary your taste buds have ever encountered. Take your Bloody Mary to the next level by introducing stone fruit into the equation and you'll immediately notice the delicious difference.

Stone fruits and tomatoes go together in a most complementary fashion, given the similarities between the tastes and textures of each. While tomatoes tend to lean towards the savory side of the spectrum, knowing about all the different types of tomatoes will point you towards the best selections suitable to mix with stone fruits for an ideal Bloody Mary. For example, heirloom tomatoes tend to have a sweeter taste and pair well with peaches to make a great Bloody Mary base. Adding stone fruits to your Bloody Mary achieves an optimal balance between several of the basic tastes – sweet, salty, and umami in particular.