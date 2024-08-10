20 Vegetarian Pasta Recipes You'll Want On Repeat

When you're looking for a warm and comforting meal, pasta is easily the way to go. And not only is it comforting, it's incredibly versatile — there are just about a million different ways to make pasta. Unfortunately for vegetarians, many of those variations include meat or fish, whether it's diced sausage, a filet of salmon atop the dish, or even beef cooked directly into a bolognese sauce. But pasta dishes can be utterly delicious without any meat, which is exactly what this recipe roundup is here to showcase.

These recipes include dishes that utilize some of the best vegetarian ingredients, such as tofu pesto pasta. Many of these recipes are also vegetable-heavy in the most delicious way possible, such as butternut squash ravioli or carrot gnocchi. Then, there are the vegetarian versions of familiar meat dishes, like mushroom bolognese or beet and black bean "meatballs." You'll want to have these recipes on repeat.