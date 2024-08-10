20 Vegetarian Pasta Recipes You'll Want On Repeat
When you're looking for a warm and comforting meal, pasta is easily the way to go. And not only is it comforting, it's incredibly versatile — there are just about a million different ways to make pasta. Unfortunately for vegetarians, many of those variations include meat or fish, whether it's diced sausage, a filet of salmon atop the dish, or even beef cooked directly into a bolognese sauce. But pasta dishes can be utterly delicious without any meat, which is exactly what this recipe roundup is here to showcase.
These recipes include dishes that utilize some of the best vegetarian ingredients, such as tofu pesto pasta. Many of these recipes are also vegetable-heavy in the most delicious way possible, such as butternut squash ravioli or carrot gnocchi. Then, there are the vegetarian versions of familiar meat dishes, like mushroom bolognese or beet and black bean "meatballs." You'll want to have these recipes on repeat.
Spicy Penne Arrabbiata
First up, a pasta dish for all of the spice-loving vegetarians out there: spicy penne arrabbiata. "Arrabbiata" means "angry," referencing, of course, the fiery nature of the dish. However, that is far from the mood you'll be in when you bite into this delicious pasta.
The dish gets its spice from the inclusion of red pepper flakes — the recipe calls for ¾ teaspoon, but feel free to add more if you have a high spice tolerance or lessen the amount if you want more of a subtle spice. Besides the red pepper flakes, the dish contains simple, tasty ingredients, such as olive oil and tomatoes, and it all comes together in about 40 minutes. Top with fresh basil for garnish.
Tofu Pesto Pasta
The pesto sauce in this recipe, which was developed by Miriam Hahn, contains a special ingredient: tofu. Not only does the tofu provide protein and other health benefits, but it changes up the texture of the sauce for the better. Hahn says, "It is almost a cross between ricotta cheese and pesto. The tofu gives it a cheesy creaminess and the spices and basil make this a delicious sauce!"
The tofu is blended along with the other pesto ingredients, such as basil, nutritional yeast, minced garlic, and walnuts, until that desired creamy texture is reached. Serve with any type of pasta and top with fresh basil, chopped tomatoes, and pine nuts.
Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
What if you could make a lasagna without the actual pasta? That's exactly what this spaghetti squash lasagna developed by Hayley MacLean accomplishes. Miraculously, this dish is plenty delicious and much healthier than its traditional counterpart. MacLean says, "This spaghetti squash lasagna has all the great flavors of traditional lasagna. The seasonings and mix of cheeses give all the goodness that is usually found in this Italian dish!" The lasagna is extremely cheesy as it contains not one, not two, but three types of cheese: ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
The process is simpler than it may seem. It starts with baking the inside of the spaghetti squash (the "noodles") on its own. Later, the squash is mixed with ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, salt, pepper, and an egg. From there, all you have to do is layer the lasagna and bake. MacLean suggests serving with a side Caesar salad, garlic bread, and a glass of white wine.
Kale Lasagna
Despite how delicious the spaghetti squash lasagna is, sometimes, you want a more traditional variation — that's where this kale lasagna developed by Miriam Hahn comes in. It may have the carbs from the noodles, but it's also packed with veggies. There's the kale, of course, along with mushrooms, and if that isn't enough, Hahn suggests adding red peppers, zucchini, or asparagus (or all three). Additionally, it wouldn't be lasagna without plenty of cheese; the recipe calls for both ricotta and mozzarella.
The prep for this dish couldn't be easier: The hardest part is merely sauteing the kale and mushrooms. After that, all that's left to do is layer the dish, then relax while it bakes in the oven for an hour. Top with freshly chopped parsley when it's out of the oven.
Mixed Mushroom Lasagna
You can never have too many lasagna recipes on hand. This one, developed by Michelle McGlinn, makes mushrooms the star of the show. It contains three types of mushroom: cremini, porcini, and chanterelle. Together, they make for a delicious burst of umami goodness. There's also a trio of cheeses: ricotta, mozzarella, and fontina. Additionally, this dish is especially creamy thanks to the thyme béchamel sauce that takes the place of a traditional tomato-based sauce.
This recipe requires a bit more prep since you have to saute the mushroom filling and make the béchamel, but it will be well worth the effort. Because of the richness of the dish, pair with a lighter side, such as a broccoli salad or roasted veggies.
Lemony Spinach Pistou Lasagna
If you're looking for a unique take on lasagna, then you need to make this lemony spinach pistou lasagna, which was developed by Kara Barrett. The dish is packed with plenty of freshness provided by elements like the ricotta, which is infused with lemon zest and juice. Then, there's the pistou — a French sauce that is similar to pesto, minus the pine nuts, consisting of spinach, olive oil, garlic, and parmesan, all of which come together in the food processor. The ricotta and the pistou make up two of the lasagna layers and are joined by the noodles and gouda. It bakes for about 30 minutes, and then you'll be free to dive in.
Butternut Squash Ravioli
If you want to try your hand at making pasta from scratch, this butternut squash ravioli is the perfect recipe to start with. Recipe developer Stephanie Rapone says, "It's a simple and reliable dough, the filling is simple, and assembly is easy." Plus, you'll get to reward yourself with just how tasty this ravioli is — the butternut squash makes for a slightly sweet and rich flavor.
After making the dough from scratch and roasting the butternut squash, you get to enjoy the fun part: cutting out the raviolis and filling them. To get this part just right, Rapone suggests making a single ravioli, cooking it, then tasting it to check if the thickness is right. After any trial and error, once the dish comes together, serve the ravioli with extra parmesan, black pepper, and sage.
Classic Basil Pesto Pasta
Basil pesto pasta is a simple yet delicious dish. Our version was developed by Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, who described the dish as flavor-packed and super easy to make. The pesto is even so tasty that Brookes suggests making extra to use for other dishes, such as on pizza or as a dip for veggies. It gets its delicious flavor from just a few ingredients: basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, parmesan, and salt.
The prep time for this dish is just 10 minutes. All you have to do is blend up the pesto ingredients in a food processor, cook the pasta, and combine. Serve with extra parmesan and fresh basil if desired.
Classic Penne Alla Vodka
Penne alla vodka is a classic pasta dish, so it's a good idea to have a dependable recipe on hand. Additionally, if you think that the sauce is the best part of the pasta, then this recipe is for you. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn says, "Other pasta sauces tend to be thinner and one-dimensional, whereas this one is on the heavier side and very satisfying." She goes on to describe the sauce as thick, creamy, and robust. There's also a hint of heat thanks to the red chili flakes.
The tasty dish comes together quite easily, only requiring about five minutes of prep and less than 15 minutes of cooking time. Feel free to add a protein, including a plant-based protein, or simply enjoy the pasta all on its own — the sauce is certainly flavorful enough for that. Serve with fresh basil.
Bright Brussels Sprouts Fettuccine
If Brussels sprouts are one of your favorite vegetables, then you need to try out this fettuccine recipe developed by Miriam Hahn. Describing the dish, Hahn says, "These buttery noodles combined with the earthy, shaved Brussels and pop of lemon is one of my favorite quick dinners. Sauteing the shaved Brussels in a pan softens them and gives them a nutty flavor."
The nutty element of the dish is taken to the next level with actual nuts — toasted pine nuts in particular. Then, the dish comes together with butter and parmesan, making for a rich, cheesy finish. And if you're looking to make the dish even more veggie-packed, Hahn suggests adding red pepper, asparagus, or halved grape tomatoes.
Roasted Pumpkin Feta Pasta
Pumpkin is the prime fall flavor and can be used for more than just lattes and sweet treats — it deserves to be a part of savory dishes as well. Developed by Jennine Rye, this recipe combines roasted pumpkin and feta along with olive oil and herbs to make an ultra-creamy and flavorful pasta sauce. Additionally, some of the roasted pumpkin pieces are then added to the dish so that you get plenty of pumpkin in each bite. The dish comes together with spinach, toasted pine nuts, sage leaves, and if desired, extra feta.
White Spinach And Artichoke Lasagna
Artichoke lovers need to try this dish. While veggie lasagnas are pretty common, it isn't often that you see artichokes as the star of the show — but thanks to recipe developer Jennine Rye, artichokes paired with spinach get their time to shine. This lasagna is not only veggie-filled but also super creamy. It gets its creaminess from a smooth béchamel and plenty of cheese (ricotta, mozzarella, and cream cheese). Finally, the lasagna is topped with breadcrumbs for a satisfying crunch. Serve with a fresh side salad or garlic bread.
Weeknight-Friendly Creamed Corn Pasta
Anyone who loves creamy pasta and also loves creamed corn will adore this recipe. Developed by Taylor Murray, this dish is full of that sweet corn flavor and comes together in less than 30 minutes. Murray chose orecchiette pasta, but you can use any pasta shape that you'd like. The corn is accompanied by onion for extra flavor, and fresh herbs are added at the end. Finally, the smooth and creamy sauce is made of ingredients like olive oil, white wine, heavy cream, and parmesan. Plus, there's a touch of mustard powder for a subtle tang in the sauce. All in all, this dish is both uniquely delicious and incredibly easy to make — the perfect combination for a quick pasta dish.
Brown Butter Pasta With Shaved Brussels Sprouts
This brown butter pasta with shaved Brussels sprouts brings together a surprising combination of ingredients to make for an unexpectedly tasty dish. After all, who would have thought to pair Brussels sprouts with almonds? Developed by Tanika Douglas, the browned butter brings in a nutty element that is enhanced with the addition of roasted almonds and the nutty saltiness of parmesan. But it's the Brussels sprouts that truly bring this dish together.
Douglas says, "The Brussels sprouts are thinly sliced and caramelized until golden, bringing a gentle crunch and subtle sweetness that perfectly complements the richness of the brown butter." Meanwhile, the shallots and garlic add a savory depth to the dish. Once the dish is complete, top with more parmesan and parsley.
Vegan Beet And Black Bean 'Meatballs'
If you're vegan or vegetarian, you can still enjoy meatballs in your pasta thanks to this recipe from Annabelle Randles. The meaty texture is achieved through a combination of beetroot, black beans, breadcrumbs, walnuts, and chickpea flour. The beetroot is especially important as it lends the "meatballs" a tender juiciness as well as a red hue, both of make them more reminiscent of actual meat.
These "meatballs" come together quite easily, with the most labor intensive part being squeezing the beetroots to get rid of extra liquid. Once that's done, all that's left to do is combine the ingredients in a food processor, then shape them into balls and cook on the stove. The recipe includes instructions for making a marinara sauce and, from there, you can pair them with any type of pasta that you like. Or you can ignore the sauce instructions and simply pop these meatballs onto any pasta recipe of your choice.
Tortellini Greek Salad
One easy way to make your pasta salad stand out is to use cheese-filled tortellini as your pasta of choice. After all, an extra burst of cheese is always appreciated. This tortellini Greek salad developed by Miriam Hahn also brings in plenty of fresh flavors with the combination of grape tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
If you're not a fan of any of these ingredients, you can swap in artichokes, bell peppers, or broccoli. Then, the dish is brought together by a fresh and delicious dressing. Hahn says, "I love making a pasta salad in an oil- and vinegar-based dressing because it keeps things light and makes for a beautiful feast for the eyes." Serve with garlic bread or a toasted baguette.
Spinach And Balsamic Cream Pasta
This creamy pasta is taken to the next level with the inclusion of balsamic vinegar, which brings in a complex sweetness. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn says, "Balsamic vinegar has always been one of my favorites for salads but using it to create a thick and creamy pasta sauce is absolutely delicious and is easy enough to become a new weeknight favorite."
Besides the balsamic vinegar, the sauce is made up of heavy cream, shallots, garlic, salt, and pepper. The sauce is combined with the pasta — Hahn chose fettuccine, but feel free to choose another type — as well as spinach and halved grape tomatoes. Serve with fresh bread or a Caesar side salad.
Hazelnut Cream Pasta
This hazelnut cream pasta developed by Miriam Hahn highlights the richness of hazelnuts and pairs them with a creamy, delectable sauce. Describing the dish, Hahn says, "I love using all kinds of nuts in my cooking, and hazelnuts with their robust buttery and nutty taste are such a good combination with the creamy pasta."
The hazelnuts are toasted, deepening the flavor even further. Then, you'll add parmesan for the essential cheesy element and both lemon juice and zest for a burst of fresh citrus flavor. When the pasta is complete, top with parsley and serve with bruschetta, fresh bread, or a side salad.
Carrot Gnocchi In Walnut Brown Butter
You probably already know that gnocchi is usually made with potato, but did you know that you can swap out that potato for carrots? That's what this recipe, developed by Michelle McGlinn, does and, as a result, the carrots bring an earthiness to the dish, which pairs perfectly with the nutty nature of the browned butter. Preparing the carrots and making the dough is easier than you might expect. All you have to do with the carrots is boil and mash them, then combine them with the other dough ingredients. Next, you get to have fun shaping and, if desired, grooving, the gnocchi pieces. The gnocchi are then sauteed along with walnuts for more nutty flavor before being combined with the browned butter. Serve with freshly grated pecorino Romano.
Instant Pot Mushroom Bolognese
When it comes to pasta dishes that are not vegetarian-friendly, bolognese is probably the first to come to mind. Luckily, this mushroom version has many of the elements that define the classic dish — it's savory, hearty, and umami-rich. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn says, "I often use mushrooms to mimic meat. In this recipe, I've combined the mushrooms with chopped walnuts and the perfect seasonings to provide a flavorful meaty texture without the meat."
Another perk of this dish? It all comes together in the Instant Pot, making it a fairly hands-off cooking experience. Serve the delicious meat-free bolognese sauce with your favorite type of pasta: Spaghetti, fettuccine, and penne are all great options.