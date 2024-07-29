15 Chef-Approved Sweet Ingredients You Never Thought To Put On Your Sandwich
Sandwiches are a quintessential food because they're easy to assemble and relatively affordable. But when you're tired of the average PB&J or ham and cheese sandwich, we have some delicious inspiration for you. Try incorporating a sweet element into your meal. These sweet ingredients you never thought to put on your sandwich will allow you to blend unexpected flavors together. It's not just about the sweet part but also about what you pair it with. We also consulted with a couple of skilled chefs to give us insight into the top components for your next sandy.
Rena Awada is the owner and head chef at Healthy Fitness Meals, which is a blog dedicated to flavorful, healthy food and recipes. She comes with decades of cooking experience and expertise. Ranveer Brar is a chef, "MasterChef India" judge, and owner of Kashkan Restaurants, which focuses on Indian cuisine. Together, their insights will inspire you to create a fresh take on your next sandwich. Most of these meals mix flavor elements, making them delightful and compelling for your senses. "This is because there are both sweet and savory ingredients within these combinations which counterbalance and match each other respectively; thus, creating a harmonious blend of flavors," says Brar. Your taste buds will thank you once you test out these possibilities.
1. Honey
Honey might be typical in sweet sandwiches like peanut butter and honey, but we have some other colorful honeyed choices for you. "Drizzle a little honey over your goat cheese sandwich for an amazing contrast," says Brar. "It is best to add the honey right before serving so that the two flavors remain separate." Pair the vegetarian sandwich with a zingy, tart arugula to balance the sweetness and bring a vegetable detail. Or make not so over-the-top sweet honey mustard to slather onto just about any sandwich.
Use honey to elevate the sweet acidity of tomato sandwiches, too. This harmonious medley mellows out the tomatoes, but you could choose hot honey for additional allure. Squeeze it directly over the sliced tomatoes. This is the perfect opportunity to revamp a BLT with the nuanced flavor of honey, which can range in flavor based on the type. Honey, brown sugar, and cranberry jam are key to creating a sweet and savory club sandwich — it's fully loaded with bacon and turkey for a hearty, stacked bite.
2. Apples
Apple grilled cheese meshes fresh, toasted bread with the crispness of sliced apple for a texture powerhouse. The sweet apples and salty cheese, like American or cheddar, provide a fresh take on a traditional sandwich. You might also factor in the types of apples to the equation. Use McIntosh apples for a colorful green and red peel with a sweet, tart blend or Honeycrisp for something sweet but noticeably crisp. The mildly sweet, mostly tart green Granny Smith apple works well with sharp cheddar cheese. Brar suggests gently toasting this sandwich and adding a bit of honey mustard. For apples in a different form, consider dipping a grilled cheese in applesauce.
"You can also try adding some apple slices to a turkey or ham sandwich for a refreshing burst of sweetness," says Awada. "Just make sure to slice the apples thinly so that they don't overpower the other ingredients in your sandwich!" No matter the type of apple used, she notes, "It's a delicious and unexpected addition to any sandwich."
3. Peaches
Summer isn't complete without peaches, usually harvested from June through August. Peaches not only offer nutrients like calcium, potassium, and folate; this vibrant sandwich inclusion also contributes a bit of everything, from moisture to texture, to make an incredible summer panini.
Take advantage of the sweet and juicy fruit's freshness and use it to liven up a meal. Try them sliced on a grilled chicken, brie, and peach panini. Simply cook as directed and assemble the sandwich. With the added herby basil and a balsamic reduction that's a bit sugary and tart, the combination of crispy bread, smoky chicken, gooey brie, and ripe peaches will boast impressive flavors in every bite. But there's plenty of wiggle room for ingredient swaps. Go an extra step and grill the peaches to enhance the fruit's sweetness with a smoky flavor. Instead of brie, switch it to cream cheese or tangier goat cheese. Prosciutto makes a salty, chewy alternative to chicken, or use thyme for a peppery, earthy herb.
4. Pineapple
Introduce a sweet and zesty profile to your sandwich with pineapple. This fruit works wonderfully in savory sandwiches where you don't want the sweetness to overpower it. Awada suggests slicing the juicy pineapple into rings and grilling for a few minutes on both sides, which will give the yellow fruit a more well-rounded smokiness to transform its taste. Then, place the pineapple in a sandwich for a tropical burst; it especially works nicely with proteins like ham, chicken, or bacon. "I suggest adding some BBQ sauce for an ultimate sweet and savory combo — it's like a Hawaiian pizza but in sandwich form," says Awada.
You could also make Hawaiian pulled pork sandwiches with pineapple juice instead of the actual fruit. Paired with smoky, umami flavors, it still offers sweetness without the physical fruit chunks. For something more minimal, pineapple sandwiches are a Southern staple with just three ingredients: the fruit, white sandwich bread, and a generous slathering of mayonnaise. Sliced fresh, crushed, or even canned pineapple work to recreate this sandwich at home.
5. Raisins
Some people find the chewiness of dried grapes hit or miss in other foods. We recommend transforming the raisins into a chutney with orange juice, sugar, and other additions to make a unique smoked whitefish sandwich. The raisins soften as they heat on the pan and soak up the liquid, then get blended so you won't even know they're there. It's the perfect choice for those who appreciate the taste of the dried fruit but not the texture.
If you like raisins through and through, you'll likely appreciate that they're a well-known ingredient in chicken salad. Raisins work well with the other textures and flavors, but they're small enough not to overshadow the chicken. Try putting together an avocado chicken salad. It isn't your typical iteration, as you don't need mayo, which is usually a staple for this dish. Instead, Greek yogurt's tart, creamy taste complements the mellow buttery flavor of cubed avocado, which helps to keep the ingredients together without falling out of your sandwich. There's sweetness coming from apples and raisins; the former offers a crisp texture while the latter is chewy. Add a heap onto your bread of choice and enjoy.
6. Candied pecans
It might take all your conviction not to immediately devour candied pecans. But if you can stave off long enough to add them to a sandwich, you won't be disappointed. Each nut's satisfying cinnamon and sugary snap works with various components to make a memorable meal. "By putting candied pecans in a brie cheese sandwich, you will get a pleasant crunchiness as well as some sweetness," says Brar. However, you don't want to prepare the nutty sandwich ahead of time. "For best results, pecans should be added just before eating so that they stay crunchy," he adds.
Add a couple of slices of cooked bacon into the mix for additional crunch and a salty, smoky feature. Or use cheddar or havarti instead of brie. Brar also suggests slathering Dijon mustard onto the bread, which will pair well with the sandwich's sweetness through its hot, tangy taste. While these nuts are often eaten as a snack or dessert, you can customize the flavor of the candied pecans to further complement the sandwich's ingredients. Consider, for example, adding rosemary, cayenne, or chipotle pepper for a savory boost.
7. Bananas
As one of Elvis Presley's favorite foods, bananas and peanut butter sandwiches are pretty well-known, but perhaps you should add bacon to the mix. This unexpected combination, an iteration of the Elvis grilled cheese, is easy to make using just a handful of other ingredients, including goat cheese. It blends savory and sweet for a surprising sandy that you can eat for just about any meal. Keep on the Elvis theme and pair it with an ice-cold Pepsi and banana pudding, if you have room for dessert.
Or forget the peanut butter and opt for bread, banana, and your cheese of choice for a different grilled cheese. Emmentaler cheese's mild, nutty taste perfectly matches the banana. Brie or cream cheese are great options, as well. Add a drizzle of honey or agave syrup for a sweeter touch or a dash of smoked paprika and ham slices for something more savory. It may seem like an odd hybrid of ingredients, but you might want to give it a chance.
8. Caramelized onions
When done correctly, caramelized onions are a complex and uniquely sweet sandwich topper. It's hard to compare to something originally sweet, like sugar or fruit, as the vegetable slowly metamorphizes into a slightly saccharine version of itself. However, don't attempt to make them if you're in a rush. It takes about an hour to cook them perfectly. "The secret to caramelized onions is to cook them low and slow until they are soft and golden brown," says Awada. "They add a rich, sweet flavor to any sandwich and pair well with meats like roast beef or chicken."
Put them in a breakfast sandwich with avocado and eggs for a flavor-packed way to start your day, serving them on a croissant or English muffin. But when in doubt, always add queso, like grilled halloumi or brie. "I also like how they taste with sharp cheeses like cheddar or gouda," Awada adds. "To make them even more delicious, sprinkle some brown sugar on top while they cook to make them extra sweet and caramelized. I love how this simple ingredient can elevate any sandwich from ordinary to gourmet." It's an impressive hack to add to your cooking archive.
9. Cranberry sauce
A few items come to mind when we think about iconic Thanksgiving foods and condiments. Cranberry sauce is among them, alongside turkey, green bean casserole, and candied sweet potatoes. The former is never the star of the course, but it certainly makes things taste better. While sweet from the sugar, the little red berries are sour and can construct harmony in your food. It doesn't hurt that you can also customize cranberry sauce recipes to match well with their fellow sandwich ingredients: A trio of citrus ramps up the tanginess, whereas cumin, sugar, shallot, and chipotle in adobo transform the condiment into a complex delight.
Whether you prefer homemade or canned, you'll want to add the red sauce to a club sandwich using other leftover holiday ingredients, like turkey or even mashed potatoes, gravy, or stuffing, for an unforgettable meal. Maybe this was the Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich Ross Geller from "Friends" was screaming about all those years ago. You can also omit the turkey and eat the cranberry sauce sandwich with ham, steak, roast beef, or another protein of choice.
10. Mango chutney
Mango is a particularly juicy and sweet fruit. It might not be a top contender for sweet ingredients you never thought to put on your sandwich, but on the other hand, chutney pairs perfectly with robust, savory meals to create a balance of flavors. You might even consider making chutney with leftover mango peels as a way to cut down on food waste. But rather than dive headfirst in one direction, aim for balance in your sandwich with ripe honey mango and the salty components of something like cheese and bacon or turkey and cucumbers. You'd be surprised how many sandwiches you can make with it, especially since most breads work well the flavors. Try naan, for example, for a flatter sandwich or grain and seed bread for extra texture.
"For an exotic taste, slather your grilled chicken sandwich with mango chutney," says Brar. "Ensure that the chutney has been evenly spread to allow for a burst of flavor in every mouthful." Then, finish it off with a sprinkle of freshly chopped cilantro for extra color and a citrusy, peppery taste. As a chutney, this colorful tropical fruit can balance out the savory and spicy flavors you want to put on your sandwich.
11. Blackberries
While you might frequently spot blackberries in desserts or fruit salads, the small, deep purple fruit can also give sandwiches a colorful upgrade. They are tart and sweet, so you can comfortably add them to plenty of sandwiches, both savory and not. Ripe ones mash easily to make a jam-adjacent choice; if yours are not as soft, cut them in half and mash them with a fork. You could also heat the fruit to soften it.
Enjoy them in a blackberry grilled cheese sandwich, which has creamy, salty, sweet, and sour elements with gouda, brie, prosciutto, and sage. Place the fruit on the bread, then top it with the rest of the ingredients. As it warms on the pan, it'll soften and potentially burst, with its colorful juices creating a moist, bright layer. Complement the cheesy sandwich with fresh basil or swap the gouda for mozzarella or goat cheese. You could also add more protein in the form of turkey or ham if you want to make this sandy more filling. Either way, as you scarf down the sandwich, you'll get a burst of tart sweetness from the blackberries.
12. Fig jam
The seeds in figs might not appeal to everyone, but its jam version makes it more palatable for those who are not fans of the fresh fruit. Figs are mildly sweet, but the jam ramps up the sugar content. Make a thick Monte Cristo sandwich with braided challah, ham, cheese, fig jam, and a few other ingredients. This can easily be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner since it has both savory and sweet elements. But we think this makes a particularly fabulous weekend brunch, with its egg, milk, and cinnamon mixture coating the bread — like you'd see with French toast.
"Apply some fig jam on one side of the bread and then layer with prosciutto," says Brar. "This combination of sweet and salty is just perfect! A few fresh basil leaves can enrich these tastes even more." The jam adds contrast and has a slightly gritty consistency, which can be a welcome part of a soft sandwich to break up any monotony in texture.
13. Dates
Dates are naturally sweet and have a chewy texture. When fresh, the fruit can be soft and pliable, but if older or refrigerated, it can sometimes be a bit dry. Dryer dates are fine for snacking or baking, especially if you rehydrate them; but aim for fresher, plumper dates for your sandwiches. You don't want the excess moisture making your sandwich too watery. A goat cheese, bacon, and date panini marvelously blends creamy, salty, and sweet elements. You'll simply need to mash the dates to create a sandwich spread. Pair a liberal heap of date spread with a thin layer of goat cheese, so the fruit's flavor remains at the forefront.
Not in the mood for bacon? Add chopped dates to your favorite chicken salad sandwich. The tropical stone fruit makes a great alternative (or addition) to raisins. Both are incredibly sweet, and chopped dates imitate the size of raisins. Rather than a spread, consider making date compound butter with actual butter you can slather onto the bread. Pick and choose from different types of date fruits to customize the flavor even further. Medjool dates are a popular and super sweet variety you can locate in grocery stores, while Barhi dates have a butterscotch essence, particularly if used at their khalal (semi-ripe) to tamr (ripe) stages.
14. Maple syrup
"You can never go wrong with a classic maple syrup," says Awada. "Instead of using traditional condiments like ketchup or mustard, try spreading some maple syrup on your bread before adding the rest of your sandwich fillings." You could also integrate this natural sweetener into a salad dressing that adds nuanced flavors to the meal. Or mix maple syrup and mustard for a colorful condiment that you can spread directly onto the bread, dress any leafy greens before assembling, or marinate your meat with.
Awada adds, "The sweetness will complement salty meats like bacon or ham, and it also tastes great with cheese." Just remember that maple syrup has a distinct taste with hints of vanilla and caramel, and that we're not working with pancakes — you don't want the sandwich drowned in sticky syrup. Awada advises not using too much, as it could make your sandwich too sweet. You might consider making a breakfast sandwich with egg, sausage, and maple syrup on an English muffin, but it also works nicely in BLTs, grilled cheeses, or a turkey and avocado sandwich. "The possibilities are endless!" Awada tells us.
15. Sweet potato
Make a bread-free sandwich by using sweet potato slices instead. It may seem a bit odd, but hear us out. The root vegetable's density makes it a great bread alternative that doesn't fall apart. For more petite or mini sandwiches, slice the veggie into coins; if you want a more significant piece, cut it lengthwise. This method works for eating tuna melts or egg salad without bread. To prepare the former, slice the sweet potatoes and then bake in the oven for about 20 minutes or until cooked. Add the tuna mixture on top of the rounds, as well as your preferred cheese. Then, pop them back in the oven to melt. This also works as an open-faced sandwich. For egg salad, skip out on the second rendezvous in the oven; simply spread it on the baked sweet potato and dig in.
When you're inclined to keep the bread, sweet potato works inside a sandwich, too, such as grilled cheese. For best results, roast the thinly sliced veggie and quickly assemble it into your sandy. Double up on sweet ingredients by adding sliced apple and give the sandwich more color with greens like arugula or kale.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.