Ditch The Bread And Use Sweet Potato Slices For Richer Tuna Melts

Tuna melts are an ideal way to enjoy warm, delicious comfort food in sandwich form. Between the butter, mayo, and cheese, you're likely looking for a rich option if you're seeking out this dish for lunch. While tuna melts are plenty cozy on their own, there's a way to make them even more satisfying: Swap out the bread for sweet potato.

Nutritionally, there are a few advantages to making this substitution, as sweet potatoes are high in fiber, antioxidants, and vitamin C. But, aside from these benefits, you'll also get all the new flavors and textures that these spuds bring to the mix. Once cooked, sweet potatoes are soft and creamy, so they'll make for a richer tuna melt than if you used a crusty bread. They'll also contribute their signature sweetness, along with earthy notes that pair well with the veggies and herbs in your tuna salad topping. You can slice these sandwiches up two ways — one is to cut your roasted spuds in half, scooping out a little of the insides and inserting your tuna salad and cheese in between. Or, you can slice the potatoes into thin rounds and make open-faced melts that can work as lunch, an appetizer, or a tasty snack.