16 Delicious Vegan Lebanese Main Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Nestled in the Levant and on the Eastern Mediterranean, Lebanon offers a rich and aromatic cuisine emphasizing nutritious, locally sourced ingredients, from olive oil and garlic to legumes, grains, sorrel, chard, and thyme. Exchanging inspiration with neighboring countries, Lebanese cuisine is widely acclaimed. As just one example, FoodieHub named a small Beirut eatery's shawarma sandwich as the World's Tastiest Sandwich in 2015.

This flavorful gastronomy presents several options that cater to most types of diets, however restrictive. You can find some of its key ingredients, like za'atar (thyme, sesame seed, and sumac mix), vine leaves, and the handy seven-spice mix (allspice, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, coriander, cumin, and nutmeg) at your local Middle Eastern grocery store.

Many Lebanese mezze dishes are vegan or vegetarian, from mtabbal (tangy eggplant dip) and batata harra (spicy potatoes) to fteeret sbenegh (spinach triangle pie), hummus, and veggie stews. As a Lebanese foodie, here are my recommended traditional vegan dishes. They're healthy, tasty, and filling, and the spelling used here reflects each item's typical pronunciation.