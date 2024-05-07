12 Tips You Need To Know When Cooking With Okra

Okra is one of the most polarizing vegetables out there — it seems that people either love it or hate it. However, when you look at varied cuisines from around the world, okra is one of the most ubiquitous vegetables. This ingredient is featured in recipes spanning cultures across Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, Mediterranean Europe, the Middle East, the Southern U.S., and beyond. It's prepared in different ways depending on the region, which shows how truly versatile this vegetable is.

For folks who hate okra, it usually comes down to the sliminess of these green pods. They ooze mucilage, a thick, wet, and sticky substance that some people can't get behind. However, many people who don't like okra simply don't know how to prepare it. It can be an intimidating vegetable, but various techniques can help make it less slimy. Others embrace the slime, enjoy the mouthfeel, and take advantage of it to thicken soups and stews.

Okra offers many health-boosting properties, and the mucilage is even shown to have cholesterol-reducing effects. These nutritional benefits have even led to the recent "okra water" trend. There are many reasons to eat okra and even more ways to cook it. With some know-how, you can find a way to enjoy these delicious pods. Here are some tips you need to know when cooking okra.