Pan-Fried Okra Lets You Enjoy The Vegetable Without The Slimy Texture

Trying to get more greens into your diet but have had your fill of kale, broccoli, and green beans? It's time to give okra another try, even if you're not the biggest fan of its slimy texture. We concede that the gooey characteristic of this green veggie is somewhat of an acquired taste and isn't a guaranteed palate-pleaser for all. However, we have a tip to minimize that gooey center and make it more enjoyable to eat: Slice it into rounds and fry it with a scrumptiously crisp coating of seasoned cornmeal.

So, how does this speedy, pan-frying technique reduce the gluey quality of okra? Here's a little culinary science — okra's slimy middle, which is technically called mucilage, is a combination of sugar and protein residues. When okra is heated, the viscosity of the mucilage (also found in kelp and aloe vera) increases, making its existing slimy consistency even gooier. This slimy center is the perfect thickening agent for stews, like gumbo, because it adds body and heaps of flavor to the pot as it cooks. However, frying the okra at speed, instead of giving it a long slow simmer, reduces the viscosity of the mucilage, and coating it with cornmeal lends heaps of textural interest to each bite-sized piece.