What To Look For When Buying The Freshest Okra At The Grocery Store

Okra is a classic ingredient in Southern soul food, whether you're going to serve it battered and pan fried as a side dish, pickled, or thrown into something like our shrimp and okra gumbo recipe. A bite through its thick, tender, almost velvety skin releases a delightful pop of crunchy yet juicy seeds. Perfectly cooked okra starts with choosing the freshest pods at the grocery store.

There are a few visual cues to look for when you peruse the mounds of raw okra in the vegetable section. A good rule of thumb for choosing most vegetables is to look for the most vibrant colors. For okra, the skin should be bright green with no brown spots, bruises, or dull discoloration. Size is another important factor in determining the best texture and flavor when cooked. While you might think bigger is better, the opposite is true. Okra should be a maximum of four inches long. Smaller okra are younger, offering more tender, supple skin while larger and longer okra are older and more fibrous, resulting in tough, stringy skin.

After eyeballing okra for color and size, you can then try a tactile test for the final assessment of freshness. When you handle okra, the pods should be crisp and springy, not soft or floppy. Another indication of its freshness is if you can hear a seed snap when you squeeze okra tightly.