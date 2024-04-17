Why Okra Is Your Secret Weapon For Thickening Soup

Okra is a staple in many hot, tropical regions from India to Africa to the Deep South. If you've ever cooked with okra, you've probably noticed the gooey, translucent slime it secretes into your saucepan. While many tips exist on how to rid okra of its slime, you can use it to your advantage by making it the secret weapon for thickening homemade soup.

Also prevalent in aloe vera and nopal, the slime in okra is called mucilage. Just as slicing off a hunk of aloe activates the release of the mucilage you'd rub on sunburns, cutting okra also stimulates the secretion of mucilage. Furthermore, mucilage proliferates when it comes in contact with water. It also proliferates the longer it cooks. Soup is a slow-cooking, liquid-filled dish, making it the perfect vessel for the slime's thickening powers. By adding sliced rings of okra into a soup, its slimy mucilage will expand and thicken the broth for a more comforting, full-bodied consistency. Plus, the diced okra will bring an earthy vegetal flavor, a tender yet chewy bite, and a wealth of health benefits to your soup recipe.

You'll still want to look for the freshest okra possible because you want the vegetable itself to taste tender. Small, bright green, immature okra is optimal as the larger and duller mature okra will have tougher, stringier flesh.