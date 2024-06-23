13 Best Products To Buy At A Middle Eastern Grocery Store

There's an endless array of incredible Middle Eastern ingredients and foods, but you won't find many of them at the average U.S. grocery store. Even if you do, the items aren't always the best representatives of the region's ingredients or dishes. When you're looking for genuine variety and authenticity, your best bet is to visit a Middle Eastern grocery store instead.

Growing up as an Egyptian immigrant, my family and I often sought out Middle Eastern grocery stores that offered a wide range of authentic regional food products. There are so many goodies to find and enhance your pantry from these specialty stores, including spices, condiments, coffees, and more. Many Middle Eastern grocery stores have a refrigerated or frozen section, too, and some even offer homemade treats, snacks, and prepared foods, as well. Now, while my family had to occasionally travel to another city to track down our favorite comfort items in the past, there's much more access to Middle Eastern food in the 2020s.

If you're wondering which food items are worth seeking out from the nearest specialty store, I've got the answers. Between my personal experience and professional expertise as a recipe developer and food writer, I'm extremely well-acquainted with which Middle Eastern food items are worth purchasing from these stores. Here are the best (and some of my personal go-to) products to buy at a Middle Eastern grocery store.