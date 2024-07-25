10 Chicken And Spinach Recipes To Add To Your Dinner Rotation

Chicken and spinach are a match made in heaven. Typically paired with a rich, creamy sauce, there are so many variations on this theme that also check a lot of the boxes we're looking to tick off for both weeknight and weekend meals. In terms of flavor, chicken and spinach dishes lean toward the brighter side, with typical notes of citrus and salty cheese. Red meat is plenty tasty, but not everyone wants that heavy feeling that beef and pork give you. Let's not forget the nutritional benefits, either.

Chicken is a great source of lean protein. There's a reason the fitness scene loves to pack their diet full of chicken breast. And everyone knows that spinach is good for you, thanks to the old Popeye cartoons. Rich in iron, bursting with antioxidants, and chock full of fiber, spinach is one of the best leafy greens you can get your hands on. The addition of heavy cream and cheese in several of these recipes does tick up the calorie count a bit, but it's pretty easy to substitute out lighter options if you want.

Results may vary depending on the exact recipe, but coconut cream is a good heavy cream alternative, for example. Still, you can't go through life endlessly optimizing your macros while sacrificing the pleasure of a good meal. There's a reason chicken and spinach are so often paired with a creamy sauce – it's delicious. And there's plenty of nutritional benefit here to be proud of.