Chicken Florentine Meatballs Recipe

Chicken Florentine feels like a dish with obvious origins, especially with the popularity of similarly creamy Tuscan chicken dishes across the internet. The truth is, though, that the famous chicken-and-spinach dish that so commonly graces banquet hall tables likely has nothing to do with Italy at all. The origins of the method are murky, but the French lay claim to the style and cemented it into their culinary history with the help of chef Auguste Escoffier. Like many French dishes, the preparation is simple but precise, offering up a bed of creamy, butter-melted spinach, a tender main protein, and an oozing topping of cheesy mornay sauce made from a roux and finished with Parmesan and Gruyère. The basic recipe has been adapted in hundreds of ways, from eggs Benedict to poached sole, but it never strays far from the spinach-and-cheese sauce that makes the dish so delicious. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, the spinach is folded into the meatball and then coated in mornay for an all-in-one Florentine. Delicious with pasta, with rice, or on its own, this is an easy dish you'll want in your weekly dinner rotation.