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If you rely on your morning coffee to get you through the day, you know that the quality of your brew depends a lot on the appliance you use to make it. Yet you shouldn't have to take out a loan to finance a good coffee maker. It's possible to find a budget-friendly option that you know you can rely on, day in and day out.

If you're tired of throwing away good money on bad machines made with flimsy plastic parts that break right away, or don't want to settle for a cheap coffee maker that produces bitter, burnt sludge, you're not alone. There are pleas across social media from people looking for advice on how to find an affordable coffee maker that is built to last. To determine which to recommend to you, we read hundreds of reviews, specifically looking for customer testimonials that offered feedback on quality, longevity, performance, and durability.

We also looked at the build of each machine, opting for ones with fewer moving parts or electronic components that could break down in a year or two. Finally, we considered the reliability of the brand and warranty protections. Of course, price played a factor in our decision too. Each of the coffee makers we recommend comes in at under $100. Read on for our roundup of the toughest coffee makers under $100 that will give you a hot, tasty cup of joe each morning for years to come.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.