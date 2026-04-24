Not Cuisinart, Not Bunn: The Drip Coffee Maker Customers Ranked Highest

Customer reviews on Moccamaster's own website espouse numerous reasons to love this coffee maker other than consistently rich and delicious coffee. A glowing review stated, "This machine is easy to set up and makes incredible coffee ... it's a stunningly gorgeous machine that makes the perfect temperature cup." Along with a foolproof ease of use and an aesthetically pleasing appliance to upgrade your kitchen decor, customers also enthused about attentive customer service. "It's an investment, but you see where the investment goes," said one purchaser.

When other coffee makers break, that's usually the end of things, but, according to a customer, "The number one reason we chose Moccamaster was the fact that it is repairable. We also like that the machine uses minimal plastic," plus, the coffee maker comes with a 5 year warranty in the case of an irreparable break. But it's pretty sturdy, as customers across various websites attest to the Moccamaster lasting anywhere from 14 to 20 years. Furthermore, the Moccamaster is a BPA-free coffee machine, so you can enjoy a cup of perfectly brewed coffee free of the potential dangers of the chemicals in forever plastics.

Crucially, the boiling mechanism in the Moccamaster heats the water to a temperature between 196 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit, the ideal temperature for blooming and extracting the maximum flavor from the coffee grounds. This is important, because a lot of drip coffee machines just don't get hot enough. Lastly, the stainless steel carafe maintains heat well, spurring many customer reviews to remark about how the coffee stays hot without burning. Whichever roast style you put into your drip coffee maker, if it's a Moccamaster KBT, customers agree you'll get a superior cup.