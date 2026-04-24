Not Cuisinart, Not Bunn: The Drip Coffee Maker Customers Ranked Highest
Despite the countless ways to brew a cup of coffee these days, a drip coffee maker remains one of the most reliable and popular appliances. While we have our own list of drip coffee maker reviews, the one that customers ranked highest in a recent Consumer Reports survey is the Technivorm Moccamaster KBT. It earned a customer rating of 96/100, beating out the competition in categories including brand reliability, overall satisfaction, and brew performance.
With a manual-adjust stop on the brew basket the Moccamaster KBT is designed to give coffee makers more control over the brewing process and the amount of coffee they brew. The Moccamaster is certainly a luxury coffee machine, costing around $350, but it's worth the hefty investment according to customer reviews. A customer from William Sonoma raved about how the machine delivered "hotter coffee, richer flavor, and excellent performance." And a review on Moccamaster's website loved that "the coffee is so rich without any bitterness and it brews so quickly," while a William Sonoma customer proclaimed that the machine produced the "best drip coffee I have ever had ... pour-over good!" To that effect, the Moccamaster is engineered in a way that mimics the pour over by boiling water so that it moves up a glass tube and flows over a thin outlet arm which drips over the brew basket. Coffee is ready in 5 minutes, similar to the pour-over method.
More reasons customers love the Moccamaster
Customer reviews on Moccamaster's own website espouse numerous reasons to love this coffee maker other than consistently rich and delicious coffee. A glowing review stated, "This machine is easy to set up and makes incredible coffee ... it's a stunningly gorgeous machine that makes the perfect temperature cup." Along with a foolproof ease of use and an aesthetically pleasing appliance to upgrade your kitchen decor, customers also enthused about attentive customer service. "It's an investment, but you see where the investment goes," said one purchaser.
When other coffee makers break, that's usually the end of things, but, according to a customer, "The number one reason we chose Moccamaster was the fact that it is repairable. We also like that the machine uses minimal plastic," plus, the coffee maker comes with a 5 year warranty in the case of an irreparable break. But it's pretty sturdy, as customers across various websites attest to the Moccamaster lasting anywhere from 14 to 20 years. Furthermore, the Moccamaster is a BPA-free coffee machine, so you can enjoy a cup of perfectly brewed coffee free of the potential dangers of the chemicals in forever plastics.
Crucially, the boiling mechanism in the Moccamaster heats the water to a temperature between 196 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit, the ideal temperature for blooming and extracting the maximum flavor from the coffee grounds. This is important, because a lot of drip coffee machines just don't get hot enough. Lastly, the stainless steel carafe maintains heat well, spurring many customer reviews to remark about how the coffee stays hot without burning. Whichever roast style you put into your drip coffee maker, if it's a Moccamaster KBT, customers agree you'll get a superior cup.