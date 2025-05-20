These 5 BPA-Free Coffee Makers Deserve A Spot On Your Counter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Diehard coffee-lovers know that the first cup of the day is sacred. But, here at Tasting Table, it's our position that the second or third cup of the day should hold up, too. And that your coffee maker should still be able to deliver a knockout cup after years of daily use. That means two things: Investing in a high-quality, durable appliance, and ditching the BPA.

BPA (bisphenol A) is a chemical used to produce industrial polycarbonate plastics and epoxy polymer resins (these resins are commonly used to line metallic cans and bottles). When BPA is present in materials that come into direct contact with food or drink, the chemical can seep into whatever is about to be consumed and ends up in the body, where it doesn't belong. BPA-leaching is exacerbated by the presence of heat (i.e. the chief function of your coffee maker). Excessive exposure to BPA has been linked to negative health effects, and the European Union officially banned BPA in late 2024 for its adverse impact on both the human body and on the environment. Luckily, conscientious consumers can opt for products that are produced with totally BPA-free materials.

The coffee maker is an everyday-use type of tool, so quality counts — especially when it's linked to your wellbeing. To make our selections, we looked for products made from 100% BPA-free materials with high consumer rankings, frequent purchasing rates, aesthetically-pleasing design, ease of maintenance and cleaning, and durability.