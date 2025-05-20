These 5 BPA-Free Coffee Makers Deserve A Spot On Your Counter
Diehard coffee-lovers know that the first cup of the day is sacred. But, here at Tasting Table, it's our position that the second or third cup of the day should hold up, too. And that your coffee maker should still be able to deliver a knockout cup after years of daily use. That means two things: Investing in a high-quality, durable appliance, and ditching the BPA.
BPA (bisphenol A) is a chemical used to produce industrial polycarbonate plastics and epoxy polymer resins (these resins are commonly used to line metallic cans and bottles). When BPA is present in materials that come into direct contact with food or drink, the chemical can seep into whatever is about to be consumed and ends up in the body, where it doesn't belong. BPA-leaching is exacerbated by the presence of heat (i.e. the chief function of your coffee maker). Excessive exposure to BPA has been linked to negative health effects, and the European Union officially banned BPA in late 2024 for its adverse impact on both the human body and on the environment. Luckily, conscientious consumers can opt for products that are produced with totally BPA-free materials.
The coffee maker is an everyday-use type of tool, so quality counts — especially when it's linked to your wellbeing. To make our selections, we looked for products made from 100% BPA-free materials with high consumer rankings, frequent purchasing rates, aesthetically-pleasing design, ease of maintenance and cleaning, and durability.
Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, chances are you've already heard the name Technivorm Moccamaster before. This machine is low-key famous in the home barista world and it's worth the hype. Aesthetically, this machine brings all of the elevated prestige we'd expect from a modern appliance at this price tag, but it does so without sacrificing character. Unlike many sleek competitor models, the friendly Moccamaster brings a cheerful (but not corny) touch to a kitchen countertop. It's also available in more than 20 different colors to match every kitchen interior and personal style.
At $359.00 via Amazon, this is an admittedly pricey initial investment. However, all of the aluminum metal housings and plastics in the Technivorm Moccamaster KGBV Select are 100% BPA-free and Phthalate free. The appliance also comes with a five-year warranty plus lifetime repairs.Individual components can be replaced, extending the longevity of every machine, unlike many other models which need to be replaced entirely when one part goes out.
Technivorm's Moccaster packs 1475 watts of energy to brew 10 cups (1.25 liters) of coffee in just four to six minutes — and it's a competition-sweeping cup. A copper heating element heats the water to exactly 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and that copper coil's consistent temperature is the secret behind the Moccamaster's high-quality brew. The coffee comes out hot, and the water reservoir, carafe, and brew basket are all easy to wipe clean.
Stanley Classic Stay-Hot French Press, 48 ounce
The Stanley Classic Stay-Hot French Press ($70 via Amazon) is technically camping gear. However, water temperature is a crucial factor for brewing French press coffee with a good flavor, indoors or out, and the Stanley French press keeps the water consistently hot going in and coming out. This coffee maker is made from BPA-free, double-vacuum insulated stainless steel for impressive four-hour heat retention. Prefer your coffee iced? Those two 18/8 stainless steel walls can also keep drinks cold for nine hours. Plus, it's all dishwasher safe.
The chief drawback of traditional glass French presses is their inability to retain heat. By the time you go back for a second cup, that carefully-crafted coffee has often already gone tepid inside the carafe. There's a "right" way to reheat cold coffee, for the record, and it isn't in the microwave. With a roomy 48-ounce capacity (six eight-ounce servings), the Stanley French press can brew enough coffee to last you until lunchtime, and it'll still be hot. It's also more durable than glass French presses (live with kiddos or clumsy roommates? you understand) yet still attractive.
It's worth noting that, with its opaque walls, home baristas need to have their French press game down to a science for this model to be the right choice. But, for seasoned brewers, the Stanley French press is a solid choice for keeping your coffee hot until you have a chance to finish it.
Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper
To get the most out of your coffee grounds, nothing performs like a pour-over. Fittingly, the Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper is elegant, simple, and functional — the ideal tool for elevating your coffee game, leaning into the artistry of craft coffee, and expressing the subtler tasting notes in your beans. We've also broken-down the golden coffee-to-water ratio for pour-over coffee to help home baristas out.
This manual coffee maker sits on top of your coffee cup, gets lined with a paper filter, topped with boiling water, then brews and drips down right into your cup. It's a perfect tool for making single servings of hot, fresh coffee (no tepid dregs to reheat). The Hario V60 coffee dripper is made from Japanese ceramic, which is prized for both its durability and its ability to retain heat. Consistent temperatures help produce a high-quality, better-tasting brew as those grounds soak inside the ceramic apparatus. In Hario's proprietary design, spiraling ridges encircle the inside of the funnel, facilitating layered flavors and greater brew control for a lighter coffee or a richer steep.
Each Hario pour-over is handmade by a local craftsperson in Japan following the Arita-yaki ceramic art tradition. This BPA-free ceramic tool is easy to thoroughly handwash, albeit with gentler handling than toss-around plastic. Hario's V60 ceramic pour-over costs $23-$33 via Amazon, varying by color choice. It's available in more than 10 different colors on the Hario website, but restocks sell out fairly quickly.
Bodum Chambord French Press, 34 ounce
The oh-so-pretty Bodum Chambord French Press, 34 ounce (currently on sale for $39.33 on Amazon) is made from high-heat borosilicate glass bookended by shiny, chrome-plated stainless steel hardware. No BPA here, officer. A matte black polypropylene handle facilitates easy portability, whether that's from the sailboat to the dock, or simply from the kitchen to the living room on a slow morning.
Beyond being wildly functional and easy to use, this tool is an eye-catching fit in a modern kitchen design scheme. Sporting a 1950's French aesthetic, Bodum's Chambord model embodies and flaunts the quintessential French press design. Rounded edges give a classy, character-filled feel that belongs in the MoMA design store and looks good sitting on the countertop.
This versatile French press brews a smooth, well-balanced cup of coffee and can also be used to make cold brew. Plus, thanks to the transparent glass carafe, brewers can keep an eye on the brewing process and tell when their coffee has reached its desired strength. The drawback to this, however, is that the coffee won't stay super hot for very long (think about the heat-retention capacity of a glass carafe on a drip coffee machine if it's taken off of the appliance's warming plate and left to sit out). However, for freshly-brewing a cup or two for yourself and a friend over brunch, nothing hits like a French press, and Bodum's Chambord model gets the job done in classy, timeless style.
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
The compact, sleek design of the OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker flatters the machine's get-it-done workhorse power. This is a detail-oriented appliance, expertly designed with "a quality cup of coffee" at the top of the priorities list — right where it should be. This stainless steel (see ya later, BPA) coffee maker is gold-standard coffee certified by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA). It uses standard-sized paper filters, no specialty filters required for this specialty machine, which we appreciate. The OXO Brew can brew a full pot (five to eight cups), a half pot (two to four cups), or single-servings, suiting a wide range of daily needs.
The OXO Brew maintains a controlled water temperature throughout every step of the brew cycle, yielding a well-crafted cup with impressive taste and quality. Inside the machine, OXO's trademarked "Rainmaker" shower-head evenly distributes the carefully-heated water over the grounds for a controlled bloom. With 1400 watts of power, it can brew a full pot in about eight minutes. Once brewed, that coffee stays hot. The OXO Brew ditches the glass carafe for a double-walled, vacuum-insulated thermal carafe.
Aesthetically, this steel machine features clean lines to fit into modern kitchenscapes, but its humble matteness makes it a countertop chameleon that can blend into rustic or vintage kitchen designs, as well. It's also as easy to clean as it is to use. Every component in this machine except for the thermal carafe is dishwasher safe.