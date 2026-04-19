Roast Isn't The Most Important Factor When Making Drip Coffee (This Is)

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Whether it's the utilitarian pep in your step that launches the day's events or the plaintive evening sipper that helps get you through an American winter, drip coffee matters. It may not be as glamorous as a hand-crafted latte, but it should still taste awesome. Take it from this veteran barista and former cafe manager — if your drip coffee game is "blah," it's probably not the coffee's fault. Your grind size might be to blame. Even more than choosing dark roast versus light roast, the most important step in making consistently knockout drip is matching your grind size to your preferred brewing method.

Imagine a cup filled with gravel and a cup filled with sand. If you poured a pitcher of water over each glass, the water would pass much more quickly through the gravel than through the sand. The same principle applies to coffee grind size, which controls the speed at which water passes through the coffee. In this way, grind size (aka the exposed surface area of the coffee) directly determines flavor extraction.

Whether you rock a state-of-the-art Technivorm Moccamaster or a humble Mr. Coffee machine, nearly all mechanical drip appliances require the same-sized grounds. But, if manual brewing methods are more your speed, accessing your grind size can be a quick and effective way to troubleshoot an off-tasting cup. If the coffee tastes bitter and burnt, there's a good chance the grounds were over-extracted and the grind size is too small. Conversely, if your brew tastes weak and over-diluted, your grind size might be too coarse.