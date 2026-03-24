Grind Matters For Pour-Over Coffee — Here's How To Get It Just Right

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Even with coffee house culture in full swing, you can become your own barista with the right technique. And while throwing some grounds in a coffee maker is convenient, the pour-over method makes a superior cup of joe — but grind matters for pour-over coffee. We spoke with Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, former barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, who notes why the grind matters. "The grind texture is critical to getting the correct speed of water flow through the coffee grounds and the best flavor extraction from pour-over," he says.

According to Woodburn-Simmonds, "A medium-fine grind, between 400 and 600 microns, or roughly the consistency of table salt, is a good place to start." The simple hack to grinding coffee beans more evenly is to move your grinding machine around. No coffee grinder? Try this low-tech way to grind coffee beans by using a sealable bag and a heavy pan. But it isn't just the grind size that matters, but also the timing of when you grind the beans.

Our expert thinks you should stop pre-grinding coffee beans. "You should always grind your beans within 20 minutes of brewing your pour-over, if possible," he explains. "This will ensure the most flavor is retained from the beans into the grounds to end up in your final cup." Of course, a fresh grind means nothing if the beans themselves aren't fresh. As Woodburn-Simmonds recommends, "To have beans around 2 weeks after the roasting date for peak flavor too, if you can."