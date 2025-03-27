Why You Might Want To Stop Pre-Grinding Your Coffee Beans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The dawn of a new day provides the opportunity for an even better cup of coffee than yesterday provided. For some of us, coffee can be something you get on the run as you head to the office or something you brew up quickly in the morning, whether in whole-pot or single-cup. Since the coffee world has become so vast and varied, there are multiple ways to make a coffeehouse-worthy cup of Joe at home, and there are also many perks to doing it. Those who brew whole-bean coffee at home have their reasons — cost, freshness, taste, and sustainability among them. With food and beverage prices on the rise, brewing a cup at home is a definite money saver, and even when splurging a little extra on high-end beans. But one of the biggest mistakes you could be making while brewing coffee at home is pre-grinding your beans.

It's tempting to set up your coffee routine in advance by pre-grinding a larger amount of beans to last a few days, but you might want to stop. We spoke with Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab and U.S. Champion barista, to get some insight. "It's always best to grind coffee for each cup," she says. "Fragrance and aromatics make up a huge portion of a coffee, and after 15 minutes of being ground, these delicate aromas begin to fade."