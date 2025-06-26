How To Fix Bitter-Tasting Coffee By Adjusting The Grind Size

If you have splurged on a high-end luxury coffee machine and a quality grinder (which is crucial for good coffee) but are not impressed with the results, we understand your frustration. There is nothing worse than waking up in anticipation of a hot cup of heaven, only to take the first sip and have the magical morning ritual ruined by a bitter-tasting coffee. Luckily, Allen has another great tip. "The key here is only changing one variable at a time so you can control the extraction and flavor experience," she says. Taking Allen's expert advice, you'll need to experiment by changing one thing about your coffee-making process each time and seeing what has the desired impact.

Adjust different elements, such as your grind size, water temperature, and brew time, and see what creates the best flavor experience. For example, using water that is too hot can surprisingly result in a bitter cup of coffee. The process of achieving your perfect brew is all about trial and error. This may take a lot of patience, but the result is worth it. Once you smell the rich aroma and experience the robust taste of your perfectly-made coffee, you'll never overlook the importance of grinding your coffee beans correctly. So, there you have it; you don't need to go to a coffee shop to enjoy a balanced brew. Simply adjust your grind size to create a richer, smoother coffee in the comfort of your own home. For more ideas, check out these 26 coffee hacks you need to know for a better cup.