How To Fix Bitter-Tasting Coffee By Adjusting The Grind Size
If you know a coffee lover or are one, you understand that coffee is serious business. Coffee aficionados are not just drinking coffee; they are fully experiencing the taste and texture of this caffeinated beverage. From the smell of a fresh brew to the final sip, each coffee bean tells a rich story that transcends time and culture. That's why barista-made coffee is a science, and there is nothing worse than making a bitter-tasting coffee at home. But how do you avoid making a bitter cup of joe? According to a coffee expert, you need to adjust the grind size. "Grind size is THE factor for flavor experience for espresso," says Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab (@onyxcoffeelab on Instagram) since 2012.
"Coarser grind [equates to] a quicker extraction and less extracted solids, [which] equals a more sour experience," says Allen, who is the 2020 U.S. Barista Champ and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up. She also notes that a finer grind will result in "a slower extraction and more extracted solids, [and] equals a more bitter taste experience." You should be careful not to grind your espresso too finely as it can also clog your machine. Artisan coffee might look aesthetically pleasing, but if the flavor doesn't deliver, the coffee falls short of being fully enjoyed. "Finding the balance in coffee flavor is about finding the correct grind size," says Allen.
Fine-tuning your coffee-making process to get the best brew
If you have splurged on a high-end luxury coffee machine and a quality grinder (which is crucial for good coffee) but are not impressed with the results, we understand your frustration. There is nothing worse than waking up in anticipation of a hot cup of heaven, only to take the first sip and have the magical morning ritual ruined by a bitter-tasting coffee. Luckily, Allen has another great tip. "The key here is only changing one variable at a time so you can control the extraction and flavor experience," she says. Taking Allen's expert advice, you'll need to experiment by changing one thing about your coffee-making process each time and seeing what has the desired impact.
Adjust different elements, such as your grind size, water temperature, and brew time, and see what creates the best flavor experience. For example, using water that is too hot can surprisingly result in a bitter cup of coffee. The process of achieving your perfect brew is all about trial and error. This may take a lot of patience, but the result is worth it. Once you smell the rich aroma and experience the robust taste of your perfectly-made coffee, you'll never overlook the importance of grinding your coffee beans correctly. So, there you have it; you don't need to go to a coffee shop to enjoy a balanced brew. Simply adjust your grind size to create a richer, smoother coffee in the comfort of your own home.