Your Auto-Drip Coffee Maker Probably Doesn't Get Hot Enough, And It Shows In The Taste

For hardcore coffee nerds, there are seemingly countless types of coffee machines and endless methods to press, pump, and pour water through coffee grounds to get that perfect cup. Humble auto-drip coffee makers are there for everyone else, providing a low-effort, often more affordable way to get a big ol' pot ready when you need it most. If you're in the camp of people with one foot in the coffee nerd group and the other in the "I just want some easy coffee" crew, you may find that your drip coffee machine isn't quite delivering the results you'd like. A common problem is that your drip coffee maker isn't getting the water hot enough.

The generally accepted best temperature for brewing coffee is just below boiling point, between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit, which most drip coffee makers (except for a few that are certified by the Specialty Coffee Association of America) don't actually reach. The reason this matters is that if your water temperature is too low, you're likely under-extracting your coffee. When you pour or drip hot water over ground coffee, it strips out oils, acids, caffeine and water-soluble flavor compounds that give the coffee its desirable flavors. Rather than just being bitter, in well-extracted coffee you get a balance of sweetness, acidity, body, and a range of fruity, earthy, or floral flavor profiles that can be as diverse as in wine. Water too far below 195 degrees doesn't extract as much of those flavorants, resulting in a brew that tastes sour or flat, and lacks body.