If You Recognize This Retro Coffee Maker, You Definitely Grew Up In The '80s

According to online culture observers, 1980s nostalgia seems at an all-time high in 2026. With many looking to the past to inspire recipes, home decor, and more, one beloved retro appliance lingers in the hearts and minds of '80s kids. Affectionately referred to as "The OG Coffee Maker" by enthusiasts on Reddit, the Mr. Coffee band coffee maker caters to caffeine lovers to this day (and in fact, new Mr. Coffee models have been featured on our lists of best affordable coffee makers for years).

Notable characteristics of the popular '80s Mr. Coffee machines include a beige hue, a simple On/Off switch, and minimalist white floral accents on the pot and sometimes the machine itself. Though the first Mr. Coffee arrived on the scene in 1972, the '80s models remain a fan favorite. Eagle-eyed thrift shoppers who have tracked down their preferred models often share pictures online. One Redditor enthused, "Love these! How did it get into your lucky hands? Thrift? Parents? Just appear one morning on your counter?! [I]t's amazing!"

Considering the lengthy lifespan of a Mr. Coffee drip coffee machine, seeking out this retro coffee maker could be both a fashionable and functional choice for your kitchen decor. Some online commentators have even shared pictures of late 1970s models on the Buy It For Life subreddit, with one individual noting that the coffee maker is "still brewing strong." But if you're in the market for an '80s Mr. Coffee machine, there are a few important things to keep in mind.