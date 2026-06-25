What Is The Average Lifespan Of A Mr. Coffee Drip Coffee Machine?
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If your morning starts with a cup of home-brewed drip coffee, you have the minds behind Mr. Coffee to thank. In 1972, the brand released its first automatic drip coffee machine designed for use, a true innovation during a time where people relied on percolators for home brewing. Fast forward to today and Mr. Coffee is now more known for its affordability than anything else, though you could argue this is still in line with the company's original aim to make coffee accessible to everyone. With the lower prices there's also been an arguably necessary shift in quality, which has many questioning the lifespan of said coffee makers.
While some owners of the original '70s machines are still using their Mr. Coffee 50 years later, buy a new drip brewer from the brand today and you can expect it to last just two to five years. This might have you wondering why anyone would buy a coffee machine that needs to be replaced after such a short time. A limited budget is obviously one motivation, but another way to look at it as cost per use. Even if your affordable, 5-cup coffee maker only has a life span of two years, you could easily make upwards of 3,000 cups with a Mr. Coffee appliance in this time.
Making your Mr. Coffee machine last
How long your Mr. Coffee maker lasts will depend in part on the model you choose. The brand has expanded beyond its original offerings to include programmable, single-serve, and cold brew coffee makers, but it's usually the simplest models that seem to have the longest lifespan. The classic Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Switch Coffee Maker features just an easy "on/off" power switch, so there are fewer electrical parts that could potentially fail.
Of course, with any purchase there is the possibility you'll get unlucky with a lemon — some consumers have reported the machines failing just a few months in. In this case, you'll still be covered by the company's one-year warranty. The lack of an automatic shut-off on the more basic models could also shorten the lifespan (or start a fire) if you have a tendency to forget turning off the appliance after each use.
How you care for the machine will make all the difference. Even the simplest coffee makers need regular descaling, and especially if you live in a hard water area. This will prevent blocked water pipes, which cause leakages or put a strain on the water pump (as well as lead to some funky tasting brews). As you're descaling, it's a good time to clean the spray head. This outlet can become clogged with both minerals from the water and natural oils from the coffee. If your machine is sparkling clean but your brew times are getting longer and longer, this could be a sign that it's time to replace it.