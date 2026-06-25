What Is The Average Lifespan Of A Mr. Coffee Drip Coffee Machine?

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If your morning starts with a cup of home-brewed drip coffee, you have the minds behind Mr. Coffee to thank. In 1972, the brand released its first automatic drip coffee machine designed for use, a true innovation during a time where people relied on percolators for home brewing. Fast forward to today and Mr. Coffee is now more known for its affordability than anything else, though you could argue this is still in line with the company's original aim to make coffee accessible to everyone. With the lower prices there's also been an arguably necessary shift in quality, which has many questioning the lifespan of said coffee makers.

While some owners of the original '70s machines are still using their Mr. Coffee 50 years later, buy a new drip brewer from the brand today and you can expect it to last just two to five years. This might have you wondering why anyone would buy a coffee machine that needs to be replaced after such a short time. A limited budget is obviously one motivation, but another way to look at it as cost per use. Even if your affordable, 5-cup coffee maker only has a life span of two years, you could easily make upwards of 3,000 cups with a Mr. Coffee appliance in this time.