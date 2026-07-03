The '80s Kitchen Staple That's A Coveted Thrift Store Find

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The hot kitchen design trends today are actually all about yesterday. We're seeking ideas for adding more personality and joy to the kitchen. A major way to do that is by embracing nostalgia and hunting for secondhand treasures. One of the items you may have had growing up makes an aesthetic statement and sets the entire vibe of any kitchen: mounted under-cabinet kitchen radios.

Before everyone had phones that could play music, news, and sports in their pockets, these clocks were used not only to tell time and set alarms, but also to listen to the radio while doing chores or enjoying a cup of coffee. These clocks were at their peak in the 1980s and early '90s. GE alarm clock radios were especially popular, from bedside tables to breakfast nooks. But by the mid-80s, GE upped its game and debuted the coveted GE Spacemaker. This was mounted under a cabinet, so it took up virtually no room. People have always looked for ways to create more counter space, and this clock meant you could have your kitchen-chore soundtrack without giving up an inch.

Now, as people grow nostalgic for their childhood kitchens and look for ways to disconnect from their screens, under-the-cabinet clock radios in all their sleek, convenient glory could be making a comeback. Best of all, you may be able to snag a retro clock radio for under $15, making it one of the ultimate thrift store kitchen finds.