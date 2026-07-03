The '80s Kitchen Staple That's A Coveted Thrift Store Find
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The hot kitchen design trends today are actually all about yesterday. We're seeking ideas for adding more personality and joy to the kitchen. A major way to do that is by embracing nostalgia and hunting for secondhand treasures. One of the items you may have had growing up makes an aesthetic statement and sets the entire vibe of any kitchen: mounted under-cabinet kitchen radios.
Before everyone had phones that could play music, news, and sports in their pockets, these clocks were used not only to tell time and set alarms, but also to listen to the radio while doing chores or enjoying a cup of coffee. These clocks were at their peak in the 1980s and early '90s. GE alarm clock radios were especially popular, from bedside tables to breakfast nooks. But by the mid-80s, GE upped its game and debuted the coveted GE Spacemaker. This was mounted under a cabinet, so it took up virtually no room. People have always looked for ways to create more counter space, and this clock meant you could have your kitchen-chore soundtrack without giving up an inch.
Now, as people grow nostalgic for their childhood kitchens and look for ways to disconnect from their screens, under-the-cabinet clock radios in all their sleek, convenient glory could be making a comeback. Best of all, you may be able to snag a retro clock radio for under $15, making it one of the ultimate thrift store kitchen finds.
The nostalgia for under-cabinet clock radios is real
Judging by Reddit threads, people have fond kitchen memories of these clock radios. "My step-dad had it constantly playing the local NPR station," one Redditor recalls. "We got one in the late 80s, and I thought it was so 'high-tech," another user added.
If you're lucky enough to have one in your kitchen, it's a piece worth holding onto. Many Reddit commenters say they still listen to theirs today, and others are now actively seeking them out again. One Redditor shared, "My grandma has one, and I just bought one for my own home."
As another user in the same thread pointed out, devices like these clock radios faded out with the rise of open-concept floor plans and oversized television screens that can be heard from the living room, not to mention smartphones. But now, as some people embrace closed kitchens again for a cozier look and feel, seemingly outdated trends are returning to the kitchen, from small TVs to these radios.
If you want a music- and news-playing clock that still lets you take a break from your phone, you can find modern versions on Amazon, like the iLive Under Cabinet Music System. But going old-school is worth it, especially if you're designing the retro kitchen of your dreams. Functional GE Spacemaker models from the 1980s can still be found on resale sites like eBay, and you may even come across a vintage clock radio while thrifting that you can mount under a cabinet.