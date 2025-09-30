The Outdated '90s Trend That's Returning To Kitchens

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

More people are stepping away from the minimalist, open-concept kitchens that seemed to dominate design decisions for the past two decades. We want to personalize our kitchens, considering how much time we spend in them. Plus, many of us are seeking cozy comforts in today's world. This has revived past trends like choosing charming 1990s kitchen color schemes over monotonous monotone and collecting secondhand cookware and serveware to mix modern and vintage kitchen items. One other trend from the 1990s making its comeback now might surprise you: kitchen televisions. Whether this is one of those vintage kitchen features you don't remember or a prized relic of your home in years past, you're going to start seeing more TVs in kitchens, and it's worth considering if it's the right move for you.

The trend began in the late 1980s as smaller TVs hit the market. Kitchens were separate rooms from living areas, and people wanted entertainment during chores or gatherings. But when the walls came down with the 21st century, many people could see or at least hear their living-room TVs from the kitchen, plus some cable plans changed to charging per box, so extra TVs were an added expense. Now, however, closed-floor-plan kitchens are returning, and some people have moved into homes that still have them, while streaming services can be used on multiple TVs. The need for added entertainment is there, it's possible to do so, and people are rediscovering the appeal of their favorite shows playing while they cook.