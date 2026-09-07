The Best Coffee Maker For People Who Hate Complicated Controls

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There is a time and place for complicated kitchen equipment. A food processor for chopping and grinding? Sure. A stand mixer for kneading dough and whipping cream? Absolutely. But when you've just rolled out of bed, the last thing you want to deal with is a series of flashing buttons and levers, especially when they're standing in the way of caffeine. For anyone who wants great coffee without a morning battle with the controls, a classic French press is hard to beat.

I've worked in numerous cafes and undergone barista training in both Europe and the U.S. The machines I've worked with are beautiful, expensive, and completely temperamental. When I first bought my own machine, I was excited to recreate specialty coffee at home, but lo and behold, it's my old French press that I've found myself reaching for again and again.

What I particularly love is that you don't need to buy pods or worry about descaling. My parents have Nespresso and Keurig machines, and while I enjoy them, I much prefer the taste of French press coffee. It's stronger, works out cheaper, and you have a lot more control over the brew. As for my Breville machine, the espresso is great, but there are a lot of steps, and the taste can be thrown off by the slightest issue. With a French press, the process is refreshingly simple: add coarsely ground coffee, pour in hot water, wait, and press.