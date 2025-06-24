What To Look For When Shopping For A French Press Coffee Pot

French press coffee is known to produce full-bodied, bold cups of joe with minimal effort. By steeping hot water and coffee grounds in a carafe, then using a sieve plunger to extract the brew, the science behind this coffee-making method is said to maintain the beans' natural oils — making for optimal mouthfeel and taste. With all the brands and different styles available, shopping for a French press can be overwhelming. To make the choice easier, we spoke to Andrea Allen, 2020 U.S. Barista Champ, 2021 World Barista Runner-Up, and co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, a specialty coffee roastery and cafe with eight locations across Arkansas. "My advice is to think about durability and also to make sure that the materials it's made from meet what you expect," the coffee expert told us. "Some are glass and some are made from other materials."

When selecting a French press for your kitchen, you'll want to start with identifying the best size for your morning coffee needs, from single-serve to larger containers, as well as the material of the carafe. Whether it's made of lower cost plastic, glass, stainless steel, or ceramic, the best French press for you will come down to the sturdiness, desired look, how long you'd like to keep your coffee hot, and the container's holding capacity. Overall, you can't go wrong with glass and stainless steel — since both have proven to exhibit the highest quality, heat-proofing, and durability.