4-Ingredient Nutella Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
If there was a contest for best food aroma, cinnamon rolls would win hands down. For me, it brings back memories of strolling the mall with my friends and being drawn to the Cinnabon stand by the sheer smell alone. The spiral-shaped treats trace back to Sweden, and in this Nutella version, I'm adding an Italian spin with hazelnutty chocolate meltiness. Because this recipe calls for refrigerated rolls, it's a snap to pull off. I unwrapped the rolls and coated each one with a creamy layer of the chocolate hazelnut spread, and then rolled it up again, so that every warm bite tastes like a Nutella crepe and a cinnamon roll blended into one. To doll up the icing that comes with the rolls, I'm leaning into the classic pairing of chocolate and orange by adding orange zest to the icing and sprinkling some more zest on top along with crunchy chopped hazelnuts.
This type of treat is perfect for leveling up any morning, serving at a special brunch, or even enjoying after dinner for dessert. These cinnamon rolls are just as nice to share as a gift; you can cook them in a disposable foil pan and deliver them warm.
Gather the ingredients for 4-ingredient Nutella cinnamon rolls
You only need 4 ingredients to whip together, possibly, the best batch of cinnamon rolls you've ever made. Start with a jar of Nutella, the easiest way to bring chocolate nuttiness to the cinnamon rolls. I'm using the large size of cinnamon rolls, but if you'd rather make the smaller size, pick up a can of the standard 8-count rolls. When adding the Nutella, use about 2 teaspoons on the strips, and because they are smaller, the rolls will cook faster, so check the oven starting at about 18 minutes. You'll need one orange for the fresh zest, and chopped hazelnuts finish things off. Toasted almonds, pecans, or walnuts can be swapped in.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep a cake pan
Spray a 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick spray.
Step 3: Separate the cinnamon rolls
Separate the cinnamon rolls and set the icing aside.
Step 4: Unroll each one
Gently unroll each roll into a long strip.
Step 5: Spread the Nutella on each strip
Spread 1 tablespoon of the Nutella over each strip, leaving ½ inch bare at the end.
Step 6: Re-roll each strip
Re-roll each strip back into a roll and place it in the prepared pan.
Step 7: Bake the rolls
Bake for 23 to 27 minutes, until the rolls are golden brown and the centers no longer look doughy.
Step 8: Zest the orange
While the rolls bake, zest the orange.
Step 9: Make the glaze
In a small bowl, whisk the icing, the remaining Nutella, and 2 teaspoons of the orange zest until smooth.
Step 10: Cool the rolls
Let the rolls cool in the pan for 5 minutes.
Step 11: Spread glaze on the rolls
Spread the glaze over the warm rolls.
Step 12: Add the toppings and serve
Sprinkle with the hazelnuts and the remaining orange zest, and serve.
What can I serve with Nutella cinnamon buns?
4-Ingredient Nutella Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
Upgrade your canned cinnamon rolls with a swirl of creamy, chocolatey Nutella, and a glaze that combines Nutella, orange zest, and chopped hazelnuts.
Ingredients
- 1 (17.5-ounce) can refrigerated large cinnamon rolls with icing (5 count)
- ½ cup Nutella, divided
- 1 medium orange
- ¼ cup chopped toasted hazelnuts
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Spray a 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick spray.
- Separate the cinnamon rolls and set the icing aside.
- Gently unroll each roll into a long strip.
- Spread 1 tablespoon of the Nutella over each strip, leaving ½ inch bare at the end.
- Re-roll each strip back into a roll and place it in the prepared pan.
- Bake for 23 to 27 minutes, until the rolls are golden brown and the centers no longer look doughy.
- While the rolls bake, zest the orange.
- In a small bowl, whisk the icing, the remaining Nutella, and 2 teaspoons of the orange zest until smooth.
- Let the rolls cool in the pan for 5 minutes.
- Spread the glaze over the warm rolls.
- Sprinkle with the hazelnuts and the remaining orange zest, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|567
|Total Fat
|25.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|78.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.8 g
|Total Sugars
|18.7 g
|Sodium
|837.7 mg
|Protein
|8.1 g
What are other spreads I can use or other ways to flavor canned cinnamon rolls?
Upgrading canned cinnamon rolls is so easy with a spread like Nutella but there are many other ways to flavor the cinnamon rolls. Peanut butter is versatile spread that most people have on hand. It adds a salty taste to contrast the sweet rolls, and if you add a drizzle of strawberry jelly you can turn the rolls into a PB & J treat. Pistachio cream is a rich, creamy, pretty green spread that is buttery tasting and slightly less sweet, which would add a fun twist to the rolls. Turn the cinnamon rolls into sticky buns with either caramel sauce or dulce de leche spread, which turns gooey in the oven and works so well with chopped nuts. Apple butter or pumpkin butter are great matches for the sweet spice that defines cinnamon rolls, and would be perfect for fall.
There are also plenty of options for mix-ins. Before re-rolling the cinnamon rolls, sprinkle mini chocolate chips, toffee bits, butterscotch chips, or chopped nuts. Adding more orange zest or a teaspoon of orange juice to the icing would impart even more fresh brightness. Shake on some spices for a flavor boost, like nutmeg, cardamom, or pumpkin pie spice. A little bit of espresso powder adds a mocha flavor, and a teaspoon of maple syrup or vanilla extract in the icing would offer a deeper layer of aromatic flavor.
What can I do with leftover Nutella?
You'll have some leftover Nutella, but that's a nice problem to have, so let's put it to good use. Keep it handy to drizzle it on ice cream, overnight oats, chia pudding, or yogurt bowls. You can use it as a dip for apple slices, strawberries, graham crackers, or pretzels. Spread it on toast or bagels with cream cheese, sliced bananas, or sliced strawberries, or add a layer of Nutella to crepes along with fresh fruit slices. Beat it into vanilla frosting for an easy cupcake topper.
Stir in a spoonful or two into warm milk for an unusual and hazelnut-forward homemade hot chocolate, or add a tablespoon to a smoothie with milk, banana, and strawberries. You can add a layer to bread before dipping it into an egg mixture for a leveled-up chocolate hazelnut French toast. Make some easy energy bites by combining 1 cup of oats, ½ cup Nutella, 2 tablespoons of chia seeds, and 2 tablespoons of honey. You just need to roll the mixture into balls and chill them for 30 minutes. Add a chocolatey twist to your banana bread batter by swirling a spoonful of Nutella into the batter before baking.