4-Ingredient Nutella Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

If there was a contest for best food aroma, cinnamon rolls would win hands down. For me, it brings back memories of strolling the mall with my friends and being drawn to the Cinnabon stand by the sheer smell alone. The spiral-shaped treats trace back to Sweden, and in this Nutella version, I'm adding an Italian spin with hazelnutty chocolate meltiness. Because this recipe calls for refrigerated rolls, it's a snap to pull off. I unwrapped the rolls and coated each one with a creamy layer of the chocolate hazelnut spread, and then rolled it up again, so that every warm bite tastes like a Nutella crepe and a cinnamon roll blended into one. To doll up the icing that comes with the rolls, I'm leaning into the classic pairing of chocolate and orange by adding orange zest to the icing and sprinkling some more zest on top along with crunchy chopped hazelnuts.

This type of treat is perfect for leveling up any morning, serving at a special brunch, or even enjoying after dinner for dessert. These cinnamon rolls are just as nice to share as a gift; you can cook them in a disposable foil pan and deliver them warm.