Grab-and-Go Peanut Butter Blueberry Oat Bars Recipe

We might find ourselves running out the door without having had time to eat more times than we'd like to admit, and no one will argue that having a premade snack to take on the go can be a lifesaver. These grab-and-go peanut butter blueberry oat bars are here to save the day. They taste like a peanut butter cookie mixed with crunchy granola, and they have chewy pockets of dried blueberries. Maple syrup and brown sugar add a deep and slightly caramelized sweetness, while vanilla and cinnamon deliver just enough spice to liven up the flavors. The step of toasting the oats in the oven first might seem unnecessary, but in fact, it's my trick for deepening the nutty flavor of the oats. It also gives them a little more structure and helps to keep them from getting too soft and falling apart when the warm peanut butter mixture is added.

With so many additives in processed foods, I love making my own bars because I know exactly what's in them. This recipe is easy to throw together, and the ingredients are basic pantry staples that I usually have on hand. They're not only a great breakfast or snack, but they also make a delicious after-dinner dessert. To dress them up when serving to guests or presenting as gifts, wrap them in a strip of parchment and tie them with twine.