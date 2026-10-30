Grab-And-Go Peanut Butter Blueberry Oat Bars Recipe
We might find ourselves running out the door without having had time to eat more times than we'd like to admit, and no one will argue that having a premade snack to take on the go can be a lifesaver. These grab-and-go peanut butter blueberry oat bars are here to save the day. They taste like a peanut butter cookie mixed with crunchy granola, and they have chewy pockets of dried blueberries. Maple syrup and brown sugar add a deep and slightly caramelized sweetness, while vanilla and cinnamon deliver just enough spice to liven up the flavors. The step of toasting the oats in the oven first might seem unnecessary, but in fact, it's my trick for deepening the nutty flavor of the oats. It also gives them a little more structure and helps to keep them from getting too soft and falling apart when the warm peanut butter mixture is added.
With so many additives in processed foods, I love making my own bars because I know exactly what's in them. This recipe is easy to throw together, and the ingredients are basic pantry staples that I usually have on hand. They're not only a great breakfast or snack, but they also make a delicious after-dinner dessert. To dress them up when serving to guests or presenting as gifts, wrap them in a strip of parchment and tie them with twine.
Gather the ingredients for grab-and-go peanut butter blueberry oat bars
To make this recipe, start by picking up old-fashioned rolled oats. It's important to point out that quick oats won't work well here. They are not as hardy and will alter the taste. Steel-cut oats are different altogether and will remain hard, so they should be avoided. You'll need a jar of creamy, no-stir peanut butter for the best texture. Natural peanut butter can work too, as long as you stir really well to combine the oil so the bars don't come out greasy. You can also substitute with almond butter. For the sweetener, you'll need either light or dark brown sugar and maple syrup. Dark brown sugar will add a delicious molasses flavor. Pick up some roasted peanuts or any nut of choice to provide some extra crunch, and then add dried blueberries to your cart. I'm using dried fruit here because fresh fruit adds too much moisture to the bars and shortens the shelf life. You can substitute with dried cranberries, cherries, or chopped dates. Then check your kitchen for unsalted butter, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, and salt.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Heat the oven to 350 F
Step 2: Line a square pan
Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides.
Step 3: Spread oats on a baking sheet
Spread the oats on a rimmed baking sheet.
Step 4: Toast the oats
Toast the oats until fragrant and lightly golden, 8 to 10 minutes.
Step 5: Add peanut butter and sweeteners to a pot
In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, stir together the peanut butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, and butter.
Step 6: Cook until smooth
Cook for about 5 minutes until melted and smooth.
Step 7: Add the flavorings
Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.
Step 8: Add the dry ingredients
Add the toasted oats, peanuts, and dried blueberries and stir well to combine.
Step 9: Press into the prepared pan
Transfer to the prepared pan and press firmly into an even layer using the bottom of a measuring cup.
Step 10: Bake
Bake until the edges are golden brown and the center looks dry, 18-20 minutes.
Step 11: Cool
Cool completely in the pan for about 1 hour.
Step 12: Cut into bars
Lift the bars out using the parchment and cut into 12 to serve.
What can I serve with peanut butter oat bars?
Grab-and-Go Peanut Butter Blueberry Oat Bars Recipe
With toasted oats, peanut butter, and chewy dried blueberries, these easy granola bars are the perfect grab-and-go snack for a quick pick-me-up on a busy day.
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- ⅔ cup creamy peanut butter
- ¼ cup packed light or dark brown sugar
- ⅓ cup maple syrup
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup roasted peanuts, chopped
- ¾ cup dried blueberries
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350 F
- Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides.
- Spread the oats on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Toast the oats until fragrant and lightly golden, 8 to 10 minutes.
- In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, stir together the peanut butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, and butter.
- Cook for about 5 minutes until melted and smooth.
- Transfer to a large bowl and stir in the vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.
- Add the toasted oats, peanuts, and dried blueberries and stir well to combine.
- Transfer to the prepared pan and press firmly into an even layer using the bottom of a measuring cup.
- Bake until the edges are golden brown and the center looks dry, 18-20 minutes.
- Cool completely in the pan for about 1 hour.
- Lift the bars out using the parchment and cut into 12 to serve.
What other mix-ins work in these bars?
Once you have the base recipe down for these granola bars, you can change them up and make a different batch every week. Chocolate chips are always welcome and pair well with the oats and cinnamon, and you can use about ⅓ cup of either white or dark. For a chocolate flair without much sweetness, try adding ½ cup of cacao nibs. Mini M & M's give a chocolatey taste and also a nice crunch, and you can add about ¼ cup to the batter, or you can press a few into the top right after baking. For extra peanut flavor, throw in some peanut butter chips. Butterscotch chips and toffee bits are nice surprises to find in the bars as well.
Crushed pretzels add a salty bite that contrasts well with the sweet ingredients. You can break a few graham crackers into pieces for a fun option that adds a little after-school-snack nostalgia to the bars. For added protein, add a couple of tablespoons of hemp seeds. In addition to the dried blueberries, ¼ cup of chopped dried apricots would complement the flavors, and dehydrated banana chips are a nice addition too.
How should I store these bars, and can I freeze them?
After you make the bars, let them cool for about an hour, then you can store them in an airtight container on the counter for up to one week. To make them last a little longer, you can store them in the fridge, where they will last up to 2 weeks. It's important to avoid the temptation to seal them up too soon. If you pack them away before they are cool, condensation will build up in the container and soften the bars. To prevent the bars from sticking together, you can add a layer of parchment paper in between the stacks. To save even more time in the morning, you can pack them up in individual baggies so they are ready to go.
These bars freeze beautifully, so I love to make a double batch and store some in the freezer for later. I have found the best way to freeze them is to wrap each one individually in plastic wrap and store them in a freezer-safe container. This makes it easy to grab one to throw in a lunch bag or take on a hike.