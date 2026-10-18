Italian Sausage Zucchini Involtini Recipe

You've likely heard the terms "al dente" and "aglio e olio" used frequently, but one essential Italian cooking term you may be less familiar with is involtini. Derived from the Italian term involto, meaning "wrapped," involtini refers to small bundles of meat or vegetables rolled around a flavorful filling. The dish takes many forms throughout Italy, including Sicilian preparations in which thin slices of meat are wrapped around savory fillings. It's a versatile term, and the possibilities for both fillings and wrappers are endless. For a more vegetable-forward approach, thin ribbons of eggplant or zucchini roll easily around fillings of cheese, herbs, and meat.

In this recipe, we make the most of bountiful summer gardens by wrapping long ribbons of zucchini around a fragrant filling of Italian sausage, fresh basil, and lemon-zested ricotta, then baking the bundles in a homemade pomodoro sauce. The savory Italian sausage and creamy ricotta bring a richness to the dish, while the zucchini, basil, lemon, and tomato add a brightness to every bite. A satisfying balance of hearty and fresh, this Italian sausage zucchini involtini is just as fitting for a nutritious weeknight meal as it is for a cozy Sunday supper.