How To Make Tomato Sauce The Old-School Way (No Blender Needed)

Canned tomato sauce is great to have on hand, as it's used in a wide variety of recipes. However, if you want to make soup, spaghetti sauce, or salsa and you don't have a can of sauce, you can make your own easily, and you don't even need to use a blender or food processor. Instead, you can use an old-school method that achieves the same (or even better) results.

Start with fresh, ripe tomatoes — the best types of tomatoes for making sauce are Roma, plum, or San Marzano. Score each tomato with a paring knife and blanch them in boiling water for about a minute. Immediately put them in an ice bath and peel off the outer skins. You can then chop the tomatoes, crush them by hand, or use a potato masher to make it easier.

Next, put your fresh, mashed tomatoes into a pot and simmer them with olive oil, basil leaves, and finely chopped garlic. If you're making heirloom tomato sauce, you'll saute your garlic and chile flakes in olive oil, then add your tomatoes. Let everything simmer for long enough that the tomatoes break down further and the sauce becomes thicker. If you're making a fresh, chunky salsa, all you need to do is add the rest of your ingredients to your crushed tomatoes and stir. For soup, add the tomatoes to a pot along with broth and let it simmer on low until the tomatoes start to break apart, then add your meats and veggies.