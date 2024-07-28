The Tomatoes To Use If You Like Chunky Salsa
Although every type of salsa requires high-quality ingredients, the tomatoes you choose for salsa fresca, or pico de gallo, must be top-tier. The chunky salsa boldly displays the texture and flavor of the fruit like no other. For the best tomato for your chunky salsa, go with Roma tomatoes.
The key to fresh pico de gallo is the crunch you get in every bite. Since you'll be chopping the tomatoes, the ones you pick must withstand the knife without breaking down or turning to mush. Roma tomatoes, which fall under the plum tomatoes category, fit the bill. They hold up well when chopped up and are fleshy, making them a great pick for pico de gallo. The tomatoes tend to have a lower water content compared to other types of the fruit, so you can rest assured that your salsa will stay crisp. Additionally, Roma tomatoes aren't rife with seeds, which is a culprit for watery salsa.
San Marzano tomatoes, another type of plum tomato, are another excellent choice for chunky salsa. They share the same lack of seeds and fleshiness as Roma tomatoes, although they tend to be meatier. Heirloom tomatoes are another great choice for chunky tomatoes. They're meaty, don't have many seeds, and have the most incredible balance of sweet and zesty. While they make a good choice for pico de gallo, they can be a little pricey. If it's not in your budget, these are tomatoes you shouldn't waste on homemade salsa.
Other chunky salsa tips
No matter which tomatoes you go for, you need to treat them properly to make sure your chunky salsa turns out right. Before chopping up your tomatoes, make sure that they're perfectly ripe. If the fruits are still in the process of ripening, the green or yellow spots on them may be a little too firm. Overly ripe tomatoes aren't great either, as they're quite soft and may be watery. They should have a slight plumpness to them and an even red color that indicates that they're ready to be eaten.
You should also make sure the tomatoes you choose are at room temperature before slicing them up. Although a colder temperature may seem like it helps to give you firmer tomatoes, it actually does the opposite. Tomatoes break down when stored in the refrigerator, leading them to become overly soft. Instead, keep them on the counter or stored in a cool, dark place.