The Tomatoes To Use If You Like Chunky Salsa

Although every type of salsa requires high-quality ingredients, the tomatoes you choose for salsa fresca, or pico de gallo, must be top-tier. The chunky salsa boldly displays the texture and flavor of the fruit like no other. For the best tomato for your chunky salsa, go with Roma tomatoes.

The key to fresh pico de gallo is the crunch you get in every bite. Since you'll be chopping the tomatoes, the ones you pick must withstand the knife without breaking down or turning to mush. Roma tomatoes, which fall under the plum tomatoes category, fit the bill. They hold up well when chopped up and are fleshy, making them a great pick for pico de gallo. The tomatoes tend to have a lower water content compared to other types of the fruit, so you can rest assured that your salsa will stay crisp. Additionally, Roma tomatoes aren't rife with seeds, which is a culprit for watery salsa.

San Marzano tomatoes, another type of plum tomato, are another excellent choice for chunky salsa. They share the same lack of seeds and fleshiness as Roma tomatoes, although they tend to be meatier. Heirloom tomatoes are another great choice for chunky tomatoes. They're meaty, don't have many seeds, and have the most incredible balance of sweet and zesty. While they make a good choice for pico de gallo, they can be a little pricey. If it's not in your budget, these are tomatoes you shouldn't waste on homemade salsa.