5 Frozen Desserts Everyone Ate In The '80s That Deserve A Second Chance In Our Freezer

If you grew up in the '80s, you might have fond memories of enjoying pure freedom during summer vacations: running through sprinklers, spending hours reading, and racing to the ice cream truck or garage freezer for a frosty treat after a day in the sun. The 1980s were truly a golden era for frozen desserts that ranged from colorful novelties like the Good Humor Fat Frog Bar to classic ice cream bars like the Creamsicle. Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever, and many of the nostalgic favorites remembered by Gen X and Millennials are now lost to time.

Some of these nostalgic desserts that '80s kids loved were discontinued due to lagging sales, a rise in diet culture fads and reduced-fat food trends, and a greater demand for different types of frozen novelties. Of the many that were lost, some have enjoyed a brief resurgence as brands tried to recapture their nostalgic appeal and attract a new, younger fanbase. However, these attempts were typically short-lived, leaving us still pining for the sweet taste of the good old days. If you wish you could have just one more bite of the cold, creamy treats you enjoyed as a child, jump in our time machine and take a look at these five discontinued frozen desserts you may have forgotten about that deserve a comeback.