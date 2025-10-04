10 Nostalgic Desserts Every '80s Kid Remembers

The desserts '80s kids remember eating may not have been fancy and Instagram-worthy, but they were fun and flavorful. They were also easy to make. While it was possible to make some of them the long way, the name of the game was simplicity.

Some nostalgic '80s desserts came prepackaged and ready to eat, while others required putting boxed mixes or processed foods together without a lot of work involved. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of stay-at-home moms decreased from 49% in 1967 to 23% by 1999. So, with more mothers joining the workforce every year, it makes sense that fewer were making their desserts from scratch as often. The recipes often combine fruit, nuts, pre-made crusts, and other no-bake or from-a-mix components. Interestingly, quite a lot of the desserts on our list rely on Jell-O brand gelatin and pudding mixes as well as Cool Whip. Perhaps some moms were still spending six hours laboring over a Julia Child dessert, but the desserts most '80s kids remember were the fun ones made with far less effort. We felt no less loved for it, enjoying these easier desserts perhaps even more.

Made the fast way with processed ingredients, these are all absolute junk food, but they're still all delicious. So, get ready for a trip down memory lane with these 10 desserts '80s kids loved, and decide which one you want to make for yourself or for your kids to rediscover.