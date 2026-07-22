6 Bomb Pops Flavors, Ranked

Let's do a little word association game. If I say the words "summer," "patriotic," and "dessert," what's the first thing you think of? Hopefully, most of you instantly (and enthusiastically!) answered with the obvious Fourth-of-July classic: Bomb Pops. The red, white, and blue childhood treat has a chokehold on the summer memories of many a former kid, and has even inspired boozy spin-offs. You may not have even known that the patriotic color trio is far from your only option.

Bomb Pops has a ton of flavors in its portfolio, a fact that remained admittedly unbeknownst to me until I did this taste test. The popsicles featured here represent the widest available, best-selling treats in its lineup; if you're lucky, you may also be able to find some Extremes Super Sour and berry-centric flavors wherever you buy your popsicles.

For today's piece, though, I'm sticking to the classics and ranking them in order of how universally appealing they are to both kids and kids at heart. I took into account how the advertised flavors of each pop came through, their texture, and the overall appeal of each pop's respective flavor combination. Here's how they ranked!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.