10 Bob's Red Mill Pancake Mixes, Ranked
It's Saturday morning, and you've just had your (first) cup of coffee. What's next on your lazy weekend day agenda? Well, if you're anything like me, the end of a long work week begs for an indulgent breakfast. My go-to is pancakes, bacon, and scrambled eggs — and if you're not cooking the eggs in the bacon fat, you're doing it wrong.
Despite being an avid at-home baker, I always have a batch of just-add-water pancake mix on hand. What can I say? I have a weakness for modern culinary conveniences, and I'm far less picky when dining solo than I am when feeding a crowd. As far as which pancake mixes I use, they differ depending on what store I'm shopping at; from now on, though, Bob's Red Mill will have to make the lineup. I tried all 10 of the brand's pancake mixes (which can also be used to make waffles) and ranked them based on the pancakes' flavor, fluffiness, and overall texture. On the whole, I was impressed.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
10. Gluten Free Classic Pancake & Waffle Mix
I'll begin by saying that I don't think gluten-free consumers would be unhappy with Bob's Red Mill's gluten-free pancake mix, but it was my least favorite. I was gluten-free for a few years about a decade ago, and this probably would have been my go-to gluten-free pancake mix. But as a regular gluten imbiber who's no longer used to the taste of alternate flours, I couldn't rave over this selection.
I'm sure it doesn't help that I'm not a fan of brown rice flour, and I could taste that in the mix (if you enjoy rice flour, you'll be totally fine). Additionally, they were a little "squidgy" inside and stuck to my teeth as I ate them. It's possible I didn't cook them long enough, though they got plenty of color on either side. I tried all of these pancakes plain, and the flavor of the flour was muted when doused with syrup. That is to say, I can't call this mix bad, but it simply wasn't a favorite of mine.
9. Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix
Up next is a protein pancake mix from Bob's Red Mill, and I'll make a similar disclaimer with this mix as I did with the previous one: If you're a general fan of the taste of protein powder, you probably won't have many (if any) issues with this mix. But, as someone who prefers my protein powder well-hidden in any consumables, this mix wasn't necessarily my cup of tea.
I could eat these decked out with syrup and whipped cream, which would help with the taste of the protein powder. However, I'm not sure how to counteract their rather dense texture. I'm pretty picky when it comes to the texture of my pancakes, and though I wouldn't expect protein-infused pancakes to be as light as the average pancake, I still prefer mine to be fluffy. The texture somewhat detracts from the experience of a weekend pancake breakfast, which is a significant reason why I only ranked these in ninth place.
8. Buckwheat Pancake & Waffle Mix
I tend to despise buckwheat, so for Bob's Red Mill to have crafted a buckwheat pancake mix that didn't automatically get last place is quite the win. In truth, I didn't mind the flavor of these pancakes because the buckwheat doesn't taste as strong as it does in other similar pancake mixes I've had. The bitter, earthy notes of buckwheat that typically turn me off from such products were muted here, which I appreciated.
Still, I can't get myself to board the buckwheat bandwagon, so I couldn't give these higher than eighth place. One great thing going for them, though, was their texture — these pancakes were some of the thickest of the bunch, and they checked off the light and fluffy box on my pancake criteria list. If you like buckwheat, I imagine you'd be pretty endeared to these; and if you're new to the grain, these may make for a good, mellow entry point.
7. Multi-Grain Pancake & Waffle Mix
While I probably wouldn't reach for the previous three mixes again purely due to personal preference, this and the following are all fair game for my pantry shelf depending on the mood of the day. I was surprised at how close this multi-grain mix tasted to the standard buttermilk mix (which I'll talk about in a bit). Its flavor was relatively neutral, making these a good vehicle for any toppings or inclusions, but also a viable candidate to enjoy sans accoutrements.
Texturally, I found these pancakes a little sticky. They weren't as light and fluffy as some other mixes on this list. I didn't find that to be a huge problem, but it was enough to knock these below some competing pancake mixes. If you want a pancake mix that packs in some more grains without compromising flavor, you wouldn't be disappointed with this one.
6. Paleo Pancake & Waffle Mix
I'm not paleo, but I'd reach for this pancake mix any day of the week. I tried to be objective here — Bob's paleo pancake mix had one of the most distinctive flavors of the bunch, and while it's a flavor I completely loved, I know that won't be the case for all consumers (which is why it only got sixth place here). But if you, like me, adore baking with coconut flour, this mix is worth a spot on your pantry shelf.
One bite of these coconutty pancakes immediately set my creative brain into overdrive. I wanted to pair it with key lime or passion fruit curd, a coconut whipped cream, anything to enhance the tropical vibes they were giving off. The pancakes were a little sweet and a little salty, and the depth of flavor here was unparalleled by many of the other mixes. Moreover, they boasted a great texture and were very thick and fluffy. I'll be keeping this bag on hand, though I don't know how I could ever enjoy these with plain ol' maple syrup.
5. Whole Grain Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix
I tend to like the flavor of whole-grain products, so it came as no surprise that I was quite fond of this whole-grain buttermilk pancake mix from Bob's Red Mill. I had my doubts at first — the batter was surprisingly thin, but it puffed up nicely in the pan, and got an absolutely gorgeous golden-brown hue on both sides.
These pancakes had a certain depth of "healthy" flavor from the whole grains, but were neutral enough to pair with anything, like the multi-grain mix listed above. I did, however, prefer the texture of these pancakes over the multi-grain offering. The pancakes cooked up light and spongy, without any stickiness whatsoever. I don't know that I'd call them fluffy, necessarily, but they weren't dense or — in the words of Paul Hollywood — "stodgy." If you stick to a whole-grain diet, you'll likely be particularly pleased with this pancake mix.
4. 10 Grain Pancake & Waffle Mix
What's better than whole grains? Ten grains, obviously! I was floored that I liked this pancake mix as much as I did, but I found its flavors to be simply stunning. It cooked up pancakes that tasted very similar to your standard buttermilk pancakes, but with added depth of earthy flavor from the 10-grain flour it uses.
Moreover, these pancakes really shone texturally. They practically melted in my mouth, an unusual experience that I wasn't averse to. The pancakes were light, fluffy, and spongy — aka, everything I look for in a pancake. And I can't forget to mention their gorgeous coloring. This is another deceptively thin batter, and while it didn't cook thick pancakes, the batter got significantly thicker when cooking. The 10-grain mix was ultimately bested by my top three choices, but still, I'd grab this bag again in a heartbeat.
3. Homestyle Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix
Can anything beat the OG buttermilk pancake? (Well, two selections can, and you'll see why in just a minute.) Bob's buttermilk mix delivers on everything you'd expect it to. I mean, doesn't the pancake in the above picture look like it was cooked up at a diner? This mix is an easy go-to when you want a diner breakfast without actually going to the diner, and it easily deserved the third-place ranking on this list.
As far as its flavor goes, it tastes exactly as you'd expect it to. Yep, the pancake was near-identical to a diner pancake in flavor as well as appearance, which made me love it all the more. Its texture was spongy and fluffy, a willing absorbent vehicle for syrup, jam, or whatever toppings you're feeling in the moment. If you need an easy, customizable pancake mix, this may be the best one to grab. But at the end of the day, it was indeed bested by two unique, flavorful options that can't be beat.
2. White Chocolate Strawberry Pancake & Waffle Mix
If you're on the hunt for a bright, fruity pancake reminiscent of summer, but you don't feel like doing any legwork, grab a bag of Bob's white chocolate and strawberry pancake mix. I was a huge skeptic of this mix before trying it; given that I haven't had the best experiences with strawberry cake mixes and don't typically like white chocolate, I had no clue how this would fare. Fortunately, it fared well enough to get second place, and you can bet I'll be keeping this around for mornings that beg for some extra pizzazz.
Part of the reason I enjoyed this mix so much was because of its subtlety. I really appreciated that the flavors came through without being artificial or overbearing. Nothing was cloying about these pancakes — rather, the white chocolate gave them a subtle hint of sweet appeal, while the strawberry flavor lifted the pancakes into fruity territory. I also loved the little strawberry pieces scattered throughout. The texture of these pancakes was a bit chewy, but I hardly minded; the flavor more than made up for it, and this is an easy pancake mix to love.
1. Chocolate Chip & Banana Pancake & Waffle Mix
Bob's chocolate chip and banana pancake mix is probably a no-brainer favorite for some consumers. However, I typically loathe all things banana. It's an unfortunate affliction I've never been able to get past — that is, until today.
I fully expected this mix to rank towards the bottom of my list, despite my adoration of chocolate chip pancakes. In no universe could I imagine liking a banana pancake; I'm haunted by memories of a sleepover where my friends woke up before me and made banana pancakes as a prank, knowing I'd hate them. All of that's to say, Bob's may have just accidentally healed a deep-seated childhood wound with this mix.
Okay, enough with the poetic waxings. Here's why I loved these pancakes: Their banana flavor was subtle, though definitely there. The biggest thing the banana element did was bring some sweetness into the equation, and though I could tell there was banana in there, I (shockingly) didn't at all mind it. Moreover, the chocolate chips were ample and delicious. Layered in with the banana, it was a divine combo. Congratulations, Bob's — you've created possibly the only banana product I'll ever enjoy, which is a feat not to be glossed over.
Methodology
To test Bob's Red Mill's pancake mixes, I made each according to the simplest possible package instructions. Variations were offered on a couple of the mixes — for example, one said you could substitute milk for water, and another suggested adding vanilla. I didn't alter the pancakes when given the option to, figuring that many consumers will go the route with fewer frills.
I ranked the pancakes based on their overall flavor and texture. Admittedly, this did put my top two choices at a bit of an advantage, but their rankings still weren't undeserved. Overall, I was impressed by the breadth of options offered by the company. Bob's pancake mixes cover a range of dietary needs and preferences, which is why I gave my bottom choices some disclaimers — I simply don't think I was the target audience for those particular pancakes, but I have no doubt that they'll appeal well to their intended markets.