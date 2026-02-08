10 Bob's Red Mill Pancake Mixes, Ranked

It's Saturday morning, and you've just had your (first) cup of coffee. What's next on your lazy weekend day agenda? Well, if you're anything like me, the end of a long work week begs for an indulgent breakfast. My go-to is pancakes, bacon, and scrambled eggs — and if you're not cooking the eggs in the bacon fat, you're doing it wrong.

Despite being an avid at-home baker, I always have a batch of just-add-water pancake mix on hand. What can I say? I have a weakness for modern culinary conveniences, and I'm far less picky when dining solo than I am when feeding a crowd. As far as which pancake mixes I use, they differ depending on what store I'm shopping at; from now on, though, Bob's Red Mill will have to make the lineup. I tried all 10 of the brand's pancake mixes (which can also be used to make waffles) and ranked them based on the pancakes' flavor, fluffiness, and overall texture. On the whole, I was impressed.

