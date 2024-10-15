The Little-Known French Pineapple Dessert Beloved By Prue Leith

There is an art to tasty meals that use just a handful of ingredients, and the French are the Michelangelos (Or should we say the Matisses?) of turning simple ingredients into artful dishes. In her new cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really Good Food Without the Fuss," Prue Leith describes one such, unforgettable dessert she had while out to dinner on the Isle of France.

According to Prue, it was the 70s and she was a student at the time, out to dinner in the middle of the River Scene, when she had Ananas au Kirsch for the first time. "I don't remember who took me there to dinner, but I'll never forget this simple dessert, served at the table from apparently a whole pineapple." A dessert that's more memorable than a human? That's our style of cooking. Ananas au Kirsch directly translates to Pineapple with Kirsch and is a dish that only requires four ingredients: Pineapple, kirsch, powdered sugar, and crème fraîche.