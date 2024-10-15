The Little-Known French Pineapple Dessert Beloved By Prue Leith
There is an art to tasty meals that use just a handful of ingredients, and the French are the Michelangelos (Or should we say the Matisses?) of turning simple ingredients into artful dishes. In her new cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really Good Food Without the Fuss," Prue Leith describes one such, unforgettable dessert she had while out to dinner on the Isle of France.
According to Prue, it was the 70s and she was a student at the time, out to dinner in the middle of the River Scene, when she had Ananas au Kirsch for the first time. "I don't remember who took me there to dinner, but I'll never forget this simple dessert, served at the table from apparently a whole pineapple." A dessert that's more memorable than a human? That's our style of cooking. Ananas au Kirsch directly translates to Pineapple with Kirsch and is a dish that only requires four ingredients: Pineapple, kirsch, powdered sugar, and crème fraîche.
What's unique about pineapple au kirsch?
Pineapple au Kirsch is a classic French dish you're not likely to see on modern menus. It's a light and refreshing dessert, perfect for serving after a heavy meal. What makes this dish stand out from the traditional fruit salad, is the little bit of kirsch added to draw out those sweet flavors. For those intimidated by working with pineapple, we've got your back with these 14 easy pineapple-prep tips.
Kirsch, short for kirschwasser, is a German spirit made with sour cherries. German-speakers might recognize the German word "Kirsche" which means "cherry" in the name. It has similar properties to triple sec and is very popular in baking. Kirsch is the secret ingredient that elevates this dish from some sugary pineapple to something uniquely delicious. You only need a teaspoon of kirsch to draw out more sweetness from the pineapple and add the essence of the almond and cherry flavors from the alcohol. Note: If you don't have kirsch on hand, we recommend using rum for a similar effect.
Prue Leith's cookbook, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really Good Food Without the Fuss," is available for pre-order and will be out later this month.