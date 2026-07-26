Good Humor's 10 Best Ice Cream Treats Of All Time

Remember when you were a kid and heard that first jingle of the ice cream truck? You'd beg your parents for some change, and run out the door at breakneck speed, until the mobile sweet treat shop would stop. You'd enjoy your refreshingly cold and luscious dessert right there on the sidewalk, and you'd know, but not care, that you'd have melted ice cream dripping down your face and arms by the time it was all over.

It was glorious, unbridled joy — that feeling that came with carefree summer days, made extra special with the seemingly magical appearance of the ice cream truck, and of course, what what inside that truck. The iconic brand Good Humor is behind many of those classic treats, as well as some of the best ice cream novelties you might remember, and perhaps, still enjoy to this day. After all, it was Good Humor that introduced the original ice cream truck frozen treat that paved the way for Choco Tacos and Bomb Pops.

These fond memories inspired us to take a closer look at the best Good Humor ice cream treats of all time. Many of these beloved favorites are still available in the frozen section of your local grocery store — however, as with many good things, several flavors have been discontinued. Once you take a closer look at this list, you may find yourself getting a craving for one, or more, of these classic frozen goodies.