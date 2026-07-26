Good Humor's 10 Best Ice Cream Treats Of All Time
Remember when you were a kid and heard that first jingle of the ice cream truck? You'd beg your parents for some change, and run out the door at breakneck speed, until the mobile sweet treat shop would stop. You'd enjoy your refreshingly cold and luscious dessert right there on the sidewalk, and you'd know, but not care, that you'd have melted ice cream dripping down your face and arms by the time it was all over.
It was glorious, unbridled joy — that feeling that came with carefree summer days, made extra special with the seemingly magical appearance of the ice cream truck, and of course, what what inside that truck. The iconic brand Good Humor is behind many of those classic treats, as well as some of the best ice cream novelties you might remember, and perhaps, still enjoy to this day. After all, it was Good Humor that introduced the original ice cream truck frozen treat that paved the way for Choco Tacos and Bomb Pops.
These fond memories inspired us to take a closer look at the best Good Humor ice cream treats of all time. Many of these beloved favorites are still available in the frozen section of your local grocery store — however, as with many good things, several flavors have been discontinued. Once you take a closer look at this list, you may find yourself getting a craving for one, or more, of these classic frozen goodies.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
When the ice cream truck rolled through the neighborhood when we were kids, we rarely had to look at the menu that was usually sprawling with choices, with pictures, on the truck's sides. Most of the time, we knew what we were going to get, and we felt like our choices never let us down. One popular go-to order was Good Humor's Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich, an essential summertime treat on the ice cream truck circuit. The uncomplicated dessert follows the relatively basic, yet popular store-bought ice cream sandwich formula — except Good Humor's version consists of two chocolate chip cookies on either side of a generous amount of vanilla ice cream, with its edges covered in a smattering of chocolate chips.
This combination of flavors might sound like a relatively simple one, but it's one that impresses. The texture of the cookies in this ice cream sandwich are excellent, possessing a slight chewiness, without being so hard that you have to worry about breaking a tooth. The ice cream between the cookies is also structurally sound, with an icy creaminess that is the perfect bedding for those crunchy, cold chocolate chips. It's no secret that adults seem to enjoy these as much as kids do. Chocolate chip cookies and ice cream, with additional chocolate chips — what's not to love?
Strawberry Shortcake Bar
As one of Good Humor's most iconic ice cream treats, the Strawberry Shortcake Bar is instantly recognizable, with its signature mottled pink hues and crunchy bits. On the inside of this treat is a portion of bright pink strawberry ice cream that's somehow both creamy and slightly icy, in a good way. The strawberry is encased in a layer of vanilla ice cream, which tempers the center's tart, fruity taste. The exterior of the novelty is finished with a coating of strawberry shortcake-inspired crumbs, which transforms the basic flavors of strawberry and vanilla into something downright unforgettable.
This unique combination of flavors and textures has won countless fans over the years. Redditors have waxed poetic about just how good these popsicles really are, with some saying that the Strawberry Shortcake Bar is the best of Good Humor's entire lineup. Another redditor said that this was their go-to treat, because they hated chocolate as a kid, and it provided them with a decent option. They're available nationwide, but in case you're unable to locate them at the store, you can try to make them yourself — just know that the success behind copycat strawberry shortcake ice cream bars is all in the crumble coating.
Giant Vanilla Sandwich
Although any ice cream sandwich can be a satisfying treat when we have a hankering, there's one variety that's been found in freezers and on ice cream trucks for decades, Good Humor's Giant Vanilla Sandwich. It may not look like much, but it's arguably one of the best ice cream sandwiches of all time. The dessert features the familiar thin, chocolatey wafers that are surprisingly soft on each end, and that perfectly sandwich the ultra-creamy, thick brick of vanilla ice cream on the inside. The simple flavor combination of vanilla and chocolate is one that's time-tested, making the sandwich an instant classic.
Of course, there are times when you might want a unique flavor profile in your frozen treat, with unexpected textural additions that make you feel like you're eating something more interesting than the average pint. But there are other times when you're just craving some good old-fashioned comfort food, and that's exactly the satisfaction this ice cream sandwich provides. And no, you don't actually have to seek out an ice cream truck to get your hands on one of these. Luckily for us, this box of goodies is available at many grocery stores.
Toasted Almond Bar
Most of Good Humor's ice cream products are kid-friendly flavors, with many basic combinations using classic chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and even orange. But at one point in time, Good Humor offered a product that was arguably more geared toward adult ice cream fans — the Toasted Almond Bar. We can't imagine many children choosing this flavor, which was first introduced in the 1960s, over the other Good Humor options at the ice cream truck, but it was an excellent treat for anyone who was looking for a subtler, nuttier flavor profile.
The Toasted Almond Bar was designed much like the Strawberry Shortcake Bar, with an almond-flavored center followed by a layer of vanilla ice cream, finished with a similar, crunchy, cake-like coating. Unfortunately for fans, the product was discontinued in 2022, so you won't be able to snag this almond-based treat anymore. But customers still remember the novelty fondly, with redditors reminiscing about how good these popsicle bars used to taste. Maybe one day Good Humor will heed the call, and bring this treat back for those of us who long for it.
Creamsicle Bar
The history of how Creamsicles became a popular ice cream treat goes hand in hand with how the word popsicle came into play — that's how long the orange-and-vanilla duo has been around. Officially debuting in 1937, the Creamsicle certainly stands out, even close to a century later, with its classic vanilla ice cream center surrounded by sweet, and tart, orange sherbet. The combo's restrained, yet noticeable, citrusy tang plays especially well with the soft, creamy vanilla.
You can find a wide variety of fruity ice creams, and a large amount of fruit-based store-bought sorbets, but there are surprisingly few ice cream novelties that feature fruit, especially orange, so prominently. As with any ice cream flavor, you have to be in a certain mood to really enjoy the sweet-tart combination. But when you're ready for that bright, orange fruity flavor of sherbet paired against the sweet, creamy texture of vanilla ice cream, the classic Creamsicle is the obvious choice.
Chocolate Eclair Bar
If you like the idea of Good Humor's Strawberry Shortcake Bar, but you're more of a chocolate person, then the brand's Chocolate Eclair Bar might be just what you're looking for. It follows the same structure of the iconic strawberry version, but with a chocolate ice cream inner layer surrounded by vanilla ice cream, encased in that familiar, cake-like outer coating, but with chocolate flavors. For those who miss the Toasted Almond version of the snack, this one might come close enough texturally to satisfy your craving.
The only problem? This particular product can sometimes be difficult to find, say folks taking to online forums with the issue, with inquiries regarding supply shortages, as well why the bars seem to be disappearing from certain stores altogether. One redditor gave the bar a shout-out specifically for its low calorie count, indicating that it could be a decent option for those who are tracking their intake. Still other former fans claimed Good Humor has changed the recipe, but a longing for that nostalgic taste seems to bring fans back. Hopefully those looking for the Chocolate Eclair Bar can get their fix, as it sounds like a treat worth looking for.
Solero Lime Bar
When it's hot out and you just want something cold to eat, oftentimes, chocolate and other decadent frozen flavors can do the trick. But, there's a certain temperature in which the idea of eating anything with dairy or chocolate just doesn't sound like it will be refreshing. Instead, you might want to turn to something lighter, perhaps fruitier, and more thirst-quenching. Enter Good Humor's Solero Lime Bar. The tart citrus of the lime is balanced with a subtle amount of sweetness, making for a perfect summertime treat.
The lime bar might not be as exciting as other Good Humor flavors, yet, when that oppressively hot, summer weather rolls around, a Solero Lime Bar can taste like air conditioning dressed in disguise as a dessert. It's wildly refreshing, with none of the heaviness you might expect from most of the other treats on this list. You definitely have to eat these quickly, though, because they melt fast in hot temperatures. If you really want to experience these lime bars next-level, dunk one into a beverage like sparkling water or juice, or perhaps even incorporate them into frozen cocktails you should make this summer.
Cookies and Cream Bar
Another traditional, time-honored treat to order at the ice cream truck is a cookies and cream-flavored one. Good Humor's Cookies and Cream Bar might be one of the best examples of this classic pairing, featuring its vanilla ice cream mixed with crushed, vanilla cream-filled, chocolate sandwich cookies. The bar falls into a similar category as the aforementioned Strawberry Shortcake, Toasted Almond, and Chocolate Eclair Bars, but with a bit of a different twist. Instead of having two different flavors in the center of the ice cream, this one only has one — cookies and cream ice cream, which is covered in a dense coating of crushed, chocolate sandwich cookies on the outside.
This bar is especially tasty because of its texture. The ice cream inside is surprisingly soft for a popsicle-style treat, while the cookie crumbles are slightly crunchy, melting in your mouth. One redditor said that these were one of their favorite ice cream novelties growing up, and that they would eat half a box of them when they were a kid. Hey, we're not judging.
The Great White
We love that Good Humor focuses so much on products that appeal to children — although admittedly, we still love a lot of them well into adulthood. Perhaps one of the brand's most iconic kid-centric offerings from the 1980s and '90s was the Great White, which has long been discontinued. Unlike most other brightly-colored ice cream treats you'd find on an ice cream truck, this treat was completely ghostly white. Yet it was anything but plain, as it was also in the shape of a shark, which was on-theme for those who were playing at the beach or the pool. The Great White popsicle was lemon-flavored, with a subtle yet refreshing sweetness that was perfect on particularly hot days.
A Reddit user who posted about the now-defunct product received a slew of comments from people who fondly remembered the treat. One commenter specifically recalled how the popsicle would stick to their tongue for minutes at a time. Several others just reminisced about how good the treat tasted, with the consensus being that this summertime refresher is pretty missed.
Bubble Play
If you liked things that came in cherry flavor as a kid, then there's a good chance that Good Humor's Bubble Play was one of your go-to ice cream options. This now-discontinued treat from the 1980s and '90s was cherry red, and shaped like a baseball glove. But the flavor wasn't what really made it exciting, rather, it was the fact that it came with a bubblegum baseball that was stuck smack-dab on the cherry-flavored, icy glove. The taste and texture of the candy-coated gum made for a more interesting bite — or, in this case, chew.
While it was still around, Bubble Play was a widely beloved treat. A poster on Reddit even said that it was the best ice cream in the 1990s. One commenter remembered that the treat would always sell out first at their local ice cream truck, and several said that they wished Good Humor would bring the product back. On the Vintage Good Humor section of the company's webpage, you can read about discontinued products such as Bubble Play, and can even click to request that a product be revived. But it doesn't seem like there has been enough enthusiasm for the company to consider the comeback of the retro novelty item — yet, at least.